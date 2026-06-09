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Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Instant Bayh In For Beau

While some might think that the decision was met with fanfare, it was actually met with a bit of angst

Published on June 9, 2026

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  • Some Dem delegates feel Beau Bayh's nomination was imposed, not grassroots choice.
  • Bayh viewed as lightweight trying to leverage family name, not strong independent candidate.
  • Nomination of Bayh over other options unlikely to sway moderates or independents.
Beau Bayh photo
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

No Instant Bayh In For Beau

Tony Katz delved into the controversy surrounding the Democrats’ choice of nominee, Beau Bayh. While some might think that the decision was met with fanfare, the speaker suggests that it was actually met with a bit of angst. “I even reached out to some people who I know hate me,” the speaker said. “I’m like, leave your hate for me aside. What is it that’s actually going on here?”

According to Tony, there’s a real feeling amongst some Democrat delegates that the decision was bought, and that Beau Bayh was something thrust upon them.

They didn’t want it necessarily, and they had other ideas, grassroots ideas, that were kept from being heard. “I don’t think that means they’re throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Tony said. “I don’t think that they’re gonna say, well, now I’m not going to vote for Beau Bayh.”

The speaker also discussed the potential impact of Beau Bayh’s nomination on the party’s chances in the next election. “In large, large measure, there is no clamor for a third party if Beau Bayh is not the nominee,” they said. “It will make zero difference if Greg Ballard is running for Secretary of State. If the nominee is anyone other than Beau Bayh, it will not move the needle.” The speaker also pointed out that if Beau Bayh runs against the current nominee, Diego, he has a shot, thanks to the endorsements of Diego, the Attorney General, and Senator Banks.

Tony: “I think Beau Bayh is a lightweight,” they said. “I think Beau Bayh knows Beau Bayh is a lightweight. Bayh is his last name. Beau Bayh is trying to become Secretary of State by claiming he’s a legacy, right? I mean, we might as well call his pledge named flounder.” The speaker also expressed concerns that Beau Bayh has not shown himself to be a strong, independent candidate, which could be a major turn-off for independents and moderates.

Overall, this episode offers a thought-provoking analysis of the Democratic Party’s nomination process and the potential implications of Beau Bayh’s candidacy. If you’re interested in learning more about this topic, we recommend listening to the full episode to hear the speaker’s insightful commentary and analysis.

Listen to the discussion “No Instant Bayh In For Beau” in full here:    

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