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19-Year-Old Charged with Weekend Murder of 20-Year-Old in Indianapolis

IMPD said they arrested Sabashton Domangue on Monday after two days of investigating a fatal shooting from over the weekend on the east side of Indy.

Published on July 21, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend on Indianapolis’ east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that Sabashton Domangue was taken into custody on Monday. Domangue is facing a preliminary charge of murder for a shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Bray.

A person wearing a white bandage covering their face, with a serious expression.
Sabashton Domangue (Source: Marion County Jail)

IMPD said shots were fired in the 600 block of S. Spencer Avenue Saturday morning. Responding officers located Domangue, who had severe road rash to his face, arms, and legs, but did not find the victim.

According to IMPD, Bray, Domangue, and two others were riding together in a vehicle when an argument started. Witnesses told police that Domangue got out of the car, went to the passenger side window, and shot Bray once in the neck.

Police said two females drove Bray to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We’re going to hold people accountable that take the life of other people in our community,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

During a search of the suspect’s home, police said they found numerous guns and a large amount of drugs and cash. Officers also discovered a bloody bag.

“No matter what the circumstances were surrounding this incident, there’s enough evidence to show that taking a life was not justified,” said Officer Thompson.

Domangue is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond. Formal charges against him are pending.

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