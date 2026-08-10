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Meta Donates Ray-Ban AI Glasses to Blind US Veterans in Indy

Published on August 10, 2026
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Two older men, one wearing a US Army veteran hat and the other a US Navy veteran, sitting on a bench in front of an American flag.
Source: Meta / Meta

INDIANAPOLIS — In a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering visually impaired service members, Meta has committed to providing 130,000 Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses to every legally blind veteran in the United States.

To kick off the local distribution, Meta teamed up with Bosma Enterprises and the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) in Indianapolis on Monday for a two-day hands-on training and distribution event. Held at Bosma Enterprises’ headquarters, the event gave local blind and visually impaired veterans an opportunity to receive their new AI-powered wearable technology, complete initial device setups, and participate in personalized, hands-on navigation training.

The Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses integrate advanced artificial intelligence directly into stylish, wearable frames, offering voice-activated assistance, real-time image recognition, and hands-on environmental descriptions. Through hands-free audio, the smart glasses allow users to:

Read Printed Text: Scan menus, mail, and official documents out loud using line-of-sight visual processing.

Identify Environment & Objects: Receive contextual audio descriptions of surrounding spaces, obstacles, and colors.

Live Hands-Free Assistance: Connect directly to sighted volunteers through built-in integration with platforms like Be My Eyes.

Maintain Daily Communication: Send voice messages, take calls, and access turn-by-turn awareness without relying on a handheld smartphone screen.

Two older men standing and saluting the American flag against a cloudy sky.
Source: Meta / Meta

During the event, veterans will also have the opportunity to tour Bosma Enterprises’ headquarters and learn about the organization’s rehabilitation, training, and employment services. The nationwide donation program was inspired by Don Overton, a U.S. Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division who lost his eyesight due to a bunker explosion during Desert Storm.

“When I lost my eyesight in Desert Storm from a bunker explosion, I also lost my independence. The moment I put on my Ray-Ban Meta glasses, I got my independence back.” — Don Overton, U.S. Army Veteran

Overton worked directly with Meta’s wearables team to refine accessibility features, prompting Meta to scale the technology to benefit all 130,000 legally blind veterans across the nation.

“When Don Overton worked with our wearables team at Meta to build features that made the Ray-Ban Meta glasses more meaningful to the everyday lives of veterans, we at Meta knew we had to find a way to reach every blind veteran in America,” said Dina Powell McCormick, Meta President and Vice-Chairman. “We are so proud to work with Blinded Veterans of America, Tunnel to Towers, Homes for Our Troops, Lighthouse Guild, American Council of the Blind, National Industries for the Blind, Oscar Mike, and more to donate glasses to every blind veteran in America, and to work with the BVA to ensure veterans have the training to use their glasses to regain their independence.”

Andrew Bosworth, Meta Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the company’s commitment: “These veterans sacrificed their sight in service to our country. Giving them technology that can meaningfully navigate the world around them is a profound honor for us and underscores the importance of why we build.”

The program is completely free for all eligible U.S. veterans who are legally blind or severely visually impaired. Eligible veterans can apply directly online through bva.org/glasses. Veteran service groups seeking to assist members can apply through TechSoup and BVA and TechSoup offer monthly live instruction webinars, detailed downloadable training guides, and nationwide in-person distribution workshops.

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About Bosma Enterprises
Bosma Enterprises is a leader in providing scalable, high-performance business solutions tailored to meet complex customer needs. From stringent quality control ensuring product safety to real-time inventory management, seamless logistics solutions, and supply chain management, Bosma consistently delivers high-quality products and services that exceed expectations. With a legacy spanning more than a century, Bosma Enterprises is one of Indiana’s largest and most impactful nonprofit organizations dedicated to creating opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired. Find out more at bosma.org.

About Blinded Veterans Association
Blinded Veterans Association serves as ambassadors and mentors for all veterans and their families coping with sight loss. BVA is the only congressionally chartered Veterans Service Organization created for, consisting of and led by Visually Impaired Veterans, focused on the issues, advocacy and mentorship vital to all veterans and families coping with sight loss, regardless of service connection.

About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

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