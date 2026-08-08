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Jett Family Holds Vigil, Seeks Indy Police Video

The family held the vigil at Hovey Street Church of Christ ahead of Jett’s funeral Saturday.

Published on August 8, 2026
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A young man wearing a red Nike polo shirt with the Nike logo visible, standing against a dark background.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Dalys Jett’s family held a vigil Friday night as they remembered the 21-year-old college athlete who was killed in a police shooting on Indianapolis’ east side.

Police say Jett fired at officers during a disturbance July 22, hitting two IMPD officers. Officers returned fire, killing Jett.

Investigators later determined one of the officers was hit by another officer’s gunfire.

Jett’s family is asking to see the body camera video from the shooting.

The family held the vigil at Hovey Street Church of Christ ahead of Jett’s funeral Saturday. His father, Derrick Jett, said the family wants to understand what happened.

IMPD says Jett had a gun and fired first. Investigators also determined a bullet recovered from one officer’s ballistic vest came from Jett’s gun.

The second injured officer was shot by another IMPD officer.

Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Jett’s family plans to continue asking for the body camera footage. IMPD says it intends to provide the video as required under state law.

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