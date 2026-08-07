Listen Live
Close
Local

19-Year-Old Charged in Drunk Driving Death of 87-Year-Old

IMPD said Logan Wells was going 72 in a 40 mph zone when he crashed into Rick King on Indy's far east side Sunday.

Published on August 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Charges of reckless homicide and causing death while intoxicated have been filed against a 19-year-old driver. The charges stem from a crash that claimed the life of an 87-year-old man on Indy’s far east side.

The victim was driving out of his own neighborhood along German Church Road when he was hit. In fact, the crash was so close to his home, his widow said she heard the fatal collision.

While she didn’t want to talk on camera, police and safety advocates say cases like this should remind everyone to drive responsibly.

Rick King died just three days before what would have been his 88th birthday.

King’s maroon Kia was hit head-on by a silver Toyota on Sunday morning, in what IMPD describes as a tragic and avoidable collision.

“Every crash caused by impaired or distracted driving is preventable,” said IMPD Sgt. Amanda Hibschman.

IMPD claims the driver of the Toyota, 19-year-old Logan Wells, had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. The legal limit is .08 and Wells allegedly blew a .11 during a breathalyzer test.

Wells was also allegedly driving 72 in a 40 mph zone.

Headshot of a young Asian man with dark, spiky hair and a serious expression.
Logan Wells (Source: Marion County Jail)

“When you get behind the wheel of a car, you take on a large responsibility. The responsibility to obey traffic laws and drive safely and responsibly,” said Hibschman.

According to court records, the 19-year-old reportedly admitted he drank the night before and was taking shots with his girlfriend, about seven hours before the crash.

“Think about others. Don’t just think about yourself,” said Kylee Jones with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. “There’s just no reason to get behind the wheel drunk.”

Two days after King was killed, Fishers police were called to another fatal crash at 96th and Allisonville Road.

That crash has resulted in charges of causing death while intoxicated being filed against 31-year-old Cory Amick this week in Hamilton County.

According to MADD, someone is injured or killed by a drunk driver every 89 seconds in the United States. They insist there are always safer alternatives, like rideshare options or calling a friend or family member, than getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“A little responsibility goes a long way. It’s 2026. There are 100 different ways to drink responsibly,” said Jones.

In addition to the three felony charges, Wells is also charged with underage drinking.

After his initial hearing on Thursday, the 19-year-old is eligible for the $10,000 cash bond, along with GPS and alcohol monitoring pending trial.

Related Tags

IMPD Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Comments
Women's Pro Baseball League Opening Day - Los Angeles v New York
5 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Motown Legend Martha Reeves National Anthem Goes Viral

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
Local News
A young man wearing a red Nike polo shirt with the Nike logo visible, standing against a dark background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Jett Family Holds Vigil, Seeks Indy Police Video

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Staff

Lebanon Man Shot, Then Arrested on Drug Charges

Comments
Headshot of a young Asian man with dark, spiky hair and a serious expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

19-Year-Old Charged in Drunk Driving Death of 87-Year-Old

Comments
NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Colts Corner Cam Taylor-Britt Suspended for Season Opener

Comments
Mike Pruitt mugshot
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Johnson County Ex-Coroner Sentenced in Teen Case

Comments
Todd Young
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Senator Young Backs Russia Sanctions

Comments
America's Workforce Academy built by Modis logo displayed on a large screen, with two people standing in front of it.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

55 Graduate from IN Meta’s Paid AI Infrastructure Program

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Sending Child Sexual Abuse Material

Comments
Numerous packages of what appears to be green, crystalline substance, possibly a controlled substance, scattered on the floor.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

DEA Seizes Record 800 Pounds of Meth in Indiana

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Shot, Another Arrested on Indy’s East Side

Comments
Welcome to the Indiana State Fair Monday arch with a colorful carnival scene behind it, including a large tent-like structure and various rides and attractions.
5 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Know Before You Go: Indiana State Fair

Comments
Returning $310,752,698 to the General Revenue Fund, with "REFUND" stamp.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Hunger Network Slams FSSA Over Returning $310M to State Fund

Comments
A News Nation Live broadcast featuring a female news anchor and a female guest discussing basketball, with text overlays including "CUNNINGHAM: I WANT TO GET BACK TO BASKETBALL" and "SENATE VOTES TO HOLD DR. FAUCI IN CONTEMPT".
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Johnette Cruz Weighs In on Sophie Cunningham Discussion During NewsNation Appearance

Comments
Signia Hotel Rendering
Local  |  FOX 59

Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close