ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 on the near east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

At around 11:30 a.m., I-70 eastbound was closed near the Rural Street and Keystone Avenue exit. About 20 minutes later, the Indiana Department of Transportation said the far two left lanes were opened to let traffic pass.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine confirmed that the closure was due to a shooting investigation and that the person shot is in stable condition.