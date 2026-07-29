Source: (PHOTO: Friends of John Stehr) / (PHOTO: Friends of John Stehr)

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

In a recent meeting at Gainbridge fieldhouse, mayors and police departments from surrounding counties of Marion County gathered to discuss the issue of crime spilling over from Indianapolis. John Stehr, the mayor of Zionsville, shared his insights on the matter with Tony Katz.

According to Stehr, the data is clear: “We’ve done an analysis over the last year and a half, and we arrested more people from Marion County than we did from Zionsville over that time, about thirty percent of our arrests are people that have Indianapolis or Marion County addresses.” This statistic highlights the pressing concern that crime is indeed seeping into the surrounding areas.

The conversation also touched on the types of crimes being committed, with Stehr noting that they range from theft and assault to drunk driving. He emphasized that the average age of those arrested from Marion County is 34, suggesting that these individuals have a history of involvement in criminal activity.

When asked about potential solutions, Stehr emphasized the importance of communication and coordination between local governments and law enforcement agencies. “I think something that you and I can certainly agree upon is that communication, good communication solves a lot of issues,” he said. “We can get on the same frequency, but it has to be a deliberate act to do that”.

When asked about the role of prosecutors and judges in Marion County, Stehr acknowledged that it’s difficult to comment on the performance of others, but expressed confidence in the prosecutor in Boone County, saying, “I think our prosecutor is someone I have a great deal of confidence in, and you know, I think that, you know, we are a better positioned here.”

The discussion also touched on a recent incident in downtown Zionsville, where a fire damaged a building displaying both an American and Israeli flag, sparking concerns about anti-Semitism. Stehr assured that the case is being actively investigated and that the authorities are working towards a positive conclusion.

Listen to the “Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County” discussion in full here: