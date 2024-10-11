Today On The Marketplace With Tony Katz

Welcome!

Everyday on “Tony Katz & the Morning News,” Tony Katz brings a new twist of oddity and amusement to the show as Tony dives into the eccentric world of Facebook Marketplace.

Tony unveils the quirkiest, most bizarre items he stumbles upon, offering a daily dose of humor and curiosity.

This segment is all about embracing the unexpected and celebrating the weird and wonderful treasures lurking just a click away.

Whether it’s a vintage garden gnome with a mysterious past or a toilet seat that has only been used once, these daily discoveries are sure to entertain.

So, look below at our list of items and get ready to chuckle at the strange and wonderful world of online marketplace finds—and don’t hesitate to share your own unusual discoveries with us by tagging @tonykatz on X!

1. 2020 FatTruck 2.8C Monster 2. Heavily tatted woman selling mirror 3. Jerry Garcia ties for sale 4. Two Cemetery Lots for sale in Anderson 5. Vintage 1982 ET Extra Terrestrial Tin TV Dinner Tray for Matt Bair so he doesn’t spill his oatmeal in bed Craig mistakenly took his wife to Ojos Hotos in Houston 6. Voltron Matty Collector Club Lion Force Complete unopened 7. Bob and Tom Band Drum 8. Used Bidet for sale 9. Jeff Gordon leather couch 10. Want to be a Private Investigator? 11. Mint Condition Vintage McDonald’s Uniform with Rare Employee Pin 12. Frank Lloyd Wright Letter Opener 13. Bar/Restaurant for Sale 14. BC Rich Acrylic Warlock 15. $8 The Shining hotel room key keychain new in package 16. 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe 2D 17. Chinese Wedding Bed 18. Chain mail apron 19. Log Cabin for sale 20. You can be Batman with Grappling hook set 21. Free Raggedy Butt Couch 22. 200 Wedding LED light up glow sticks 23. Jukebox Hero 24. 2005 Porsche boxster S Convertible 2D 25. Torn Skinny Jeans and Lifesize Yoda for sale on the Marketplace 26. 3 ft 3D Lighted Miller lamp 27. Skull refrigerator 28. Vintage 1970s Sofa & Chair Set 29. Star War and Star Trek Collection 30. Free Organ 31. Tote of Extremely Rare Homer Laughlin teacups Use the tea cups to drink Matt Bair’s coffee which is coming back coming! 32. Hotdog tray 33. Ben Baller Gold Poker set 34. 1970 Panasonic TR 005 Orbitel Space Age Television. 35. Funky pancake frogs for sale 36. Ninja Turtle leg Lamps 37. Halloween Giant Fish Head/Creature 38. Concrete couch/sofa (How do you move it?) 39. Angry smoking cat 40. $2500 Swing table on the Marketplace 41. Halloween Electric Chair 42. Edgewood High School Sign for your car on the marketplace $800 43. Crown Royal bags 44. Swim Spa/Hot Tub for sale 45. Colts Deadpool Mask 46. Bobby Knight signed bowling ball 47. Selling Vending Business 48. Signed Clyde Drexler Cardboard Standup 49. Star Wars R2D2 humidifier Marketplace Bonus: Large Taco Bell Sign 50. Danny Devito Fanny Pack 51. Vintage Hawaiian Punch telephone 52. MCM Space Age Brown Plastic & Tan Leather Chair 53. The Big Fake Check 54. Custom made mailbox 55. Weigh your eggs 56. Monkey Pod Pu Pu Platter for sale 57. Get Your Happy Meal Purse 58. Progressive Porn 59. Civil War Era Bible 60. Early 1900’s Ice Cream Advertising 61. Blue futon couch with cup holders 62. Vintage MCM Hoptimist Looks like Q*Bert https://youtu.be/jFLjU7KFP4A?si=fCLIEp7xAE1v2Ffo 63. Male Urinal Bed Pan 64. Haliburton Pacers Pendant 65. NCAA desk fidget toy 66. Doodie Lamp 67. Large PERSONAL MISSION FUND ‘Missionary’ BANK Listen: Large PERSONAL MISSION FUND ‘Missionary’ BANK 68. Fritos in a can! https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16VRZpczLr/ 69. Be your own Pope! 70. Oversized Spark Plug Lamp 71. Baby think it over dolls 72. Indiana Pacers Paul George #13 Jersey Sewn Swingman Gold adidas Men’s small 73. Mountain Dew Lip Balm 74. Hot dog cart business for sale 75. Pepsi Maple Syrup (IHOP Collab) 76. Tatted up mannequin arm 77. 70’s Digital Derby Game 78. $18 One Gallon Miracle Whip 79. Beavis and Butthead Coffee Mugs 80. Milwaukee 20oz sausage dispenser 81. Junk drawer starter kit 82. Tickle your pickle 83. What in the world are we looking at? 84. Corn Husker 85. Indy 500 rug 86. Boston Belt Buckle https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-3-79 87. IMS parking for sale 88. Vintage Vougemont Mink Hat and Lapel 89. Pizza King Coke Barrel 90. Marketplace: Rick Morty Pickle 91. Tank turned into a pig 92. Freedom Dagger 93. “Held Hostage” Lawn Rabbit 94. Twinkie Holder 95. Non-working IU Go Big Red Wall Clock 96. Sex Panther 97. Vintage 1996 Joe Boxer Watch Ring 98. $1,000 Crown Royal Chair 99. State Fair Mini Donut Machine 100. Triumph for sale 101. This seller will run afoul with copyright laws 102. Fat Guy Chair 103. Vintage Gold Cufflinks 104. Custom made Friday the 13th Complete History Framed Willie Wonka was a Horror movie you know 105. Bondage Chair 106. 10 Light Globe Sputnik type Chandelier 107. Matt Bair’s T Shirt has arrived! Tony Katz on X: “Today on the Marketplace: Matt Gets his Gift! @MattINTraffic @KarlShowbiz @93wibc https://t.co/zbtutrqz8k” / X 108. Flight Risk “Scarface” tapestry jacket for sale 109. Marco Andretti Signed Oberto IndyCar Driver Suit 110. What’s for sale, his vanity or dad bod? SEE PICTURE HERE: Vanity – Vanities & Makeup Tables – Helmsburg, Indiana | Facebook Marketplace | Facebook 111. That’s a lot of “S” 112. Cigarette Packs Made into Shirts 113. Cat Cafe Jean Jacket Karl at Tokyo Cat Cafe https://x.com/karlshowbiz/status/1905587482432847895?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw 114. Casio Pocket TV 115. Vintage Milk Glass Batman and Robin coffee mugs 116. Vintage Market Square Arena Gold T-Shirt Size Medium Unisex (runs small) 117. Bowling pin lamp 118. Burger stuffer for sale 119. Vintage Speak and spell, speak and math for sale 120. Rare Nintendo 2000 Burger King Game Boy 121. A Distillery, that’s also a Dispenser? 122. Mmm.. Donuts! 123. Who Wants to Open a Club? 124. LeBron Fruity Pebble Shoes? 125. Puffy, Orange, Winter Crocs – Is THIS Fashion? 126. It’s a Pencil, It’s a Bat, It’s a Pencil-Bat! 127. $39K for a lawnmower? 128. Daycare 8 Seated Stroller 129. Levain Style Cookies https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-3-42 130. Cheeseboard and Knife 131. Dirty Water Hot Dogs For Sale 132. Black Leather Biker Jacket for sale on the Marketplace 133. Pizza Box Oven 134. Urinal shot glasses for sale 135. Skyline Chili signs for sale 136. Vintage Big Shot Cocktail Glasses 137. Snap-on Wrench Belt Buckle 138. Fedoras for Babies 139. Ice Cream Salt & Pepper shakers 140. Yabba Dabba Doo Poster with Frame 141. A Clockwork Orange Framed Print 142. Handcuffs for sale 143. KFC Seats for sale 144. Concrete Alien Statue for sale 145. Arnold Schwarzenegger Humidor 146. Building for sale 147. McDonalds Bolo Tie and Toe 148. Cold? Get yourself a Sweater Machine! 149. Deviled Eggs Earrings 150. Hulk Hogan Shampoo Bottle for sale 151. Brand New White Castle Crocs Tony Katz spends Valentine’s Day at White Castle 152. Smudge pot / Orchard Heater / Outdoor Heater / Fire Pit 153. Vintage 1970 Apollo Canter Set Mint 154. Fernando Valenzuela painting Dodgers 155. Fox Hill Electric Fireplace 156. 85 Chevy Van for Sale 157. Signed Ric Flair belt for sale 158. Indianapolis skyline sign 159. Original Picasso for sale 160. Rooster lamp for sale 161. Old long John Silvers benches and tables 162. GI Joe Lunchbox for sale 163. Large lion guardian statue 164. Exactly what you sell after a snowstorm. 165. Problem is, no one knows how to use it. 166. These or Matt Bair’s stained couch? 167. End the year by risking it all! 168. Now All We Need Is A Pizza Shop! 169. Keeping the Indy 500 pithy 170. Diehard Advent Calendar 171. I think It’s a Hat 172. Doesn’t this doll look exactly like Jonathan Frakes? 173. George Clooney Lifesize Cardboard Cutout 174. Get Smoking! 175. Moster 185 Paramotor for sale 176. Kokomo Mansion For Sale 177. Light Therapy Mask for sale 178. Stained glass chess board and pieces with beautiful storage box 179. Deviled Egg ceramic serving piece also, how to deal with those who disagree with you politically at the Thanksgiving table. 180. Championship legend car on sale on the marketplace 181. Spiral staircase for sale 182. Today on the Marketplace: A Playstation 2 is an ‘Ancient Antique?’ 183. Countertop Dishwasher for sale 184. Today on the Marketplace: Lego Table. A Parent Must Have! 185. Wrestling Belt on sale 186. 2020 Airplane mobility unit https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-15-marketplace 187. 1999 Porsche Boxster https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-14-marketplace 188. Now with pickets for your gabagool 189. it’s not Godzilla https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/not-godzilla 190. Tito’s Sweater https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-11-marketplace 191. 1970 Vintage Indy500 drinking glasses 192. Brand new still in box smart toilet bidet 193. Engagement ring for sale on the marketplace 194. Complete Batman DVD collection 195. Prime bottles for sale 196. 1989 Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game Watch 197. 1890’s Barn and Foundation for sale on the marketplace 198. 1950’s Blatz Beer Bar Display for sale on the marketplace 199. Today on the Marketplace: Arrive in style, 1990’s style. 200. Vintage JC Penny TV for sale 201. When you want to go for a drive and not leave your couch. 202. Busy Betty Washing Machine with Green Uranium glass 203. Today on the Marketplace: Check Out this Organ! 204. Radio Flyer Star Wars Landspeeder 205. Wall climber baby 206. Vision Models Vampirella 207. Vintage hand tooled Leather monopoly board 208. Na-noo Na-noo 209. Salvador Dali fruits with holes 210. 1985 Mercedes-Benz SL on the marketplace 211. Pop Machine For Sale 212. I didn’t know you could get a Roti maker. But you can! 213. Japanese Danbot For Sale 214. Are used safes safe? 215. Today on the Marketplace: Fun-sized Hillbilly Jim!