Today On The Marketplace With Tony Katz

Everyday on “Tony Katz & the Morning News,” Tony Katz brings a new twist of oddity and amusement to the show as Tony dives into the eccentric world of Facebook Marketplace.
Tony unveils the quirkiest, most bizarre items he stumbles upon, offering a daily dose of humor and curiosity.
This segment is all about embracing the unexpected and celebrating the weird and wonderful treasures lurking just a click away.
Whether it’s a vintage garden gnome with a mysterious past or a toilet seat that has only been used once, these daily discoveries are sure to entertain.
So, look below at our list of items and get ready to chuckle at the strange and wonderful world of online marketplace finds—and don’t hesitate to share your own unusual discoveries with us by tagging @tonykatz on X!
1. 2020 FatTruck 2.8C Monster
2. Heavily tatted woman selling mirror
3. Jerry Garcia ties for sale
4. Two Cemetery Lots for sale in Anderson
5. Vintage 1982 ET Extra Terrestrial Tin TV Dinner Tray for Matt Bair so he doesn’t spill his oatmeal in bed
Craig mistakenly took his wife to Ojos Hotos in Houston
6. Voltron Matty Collector Club Lion Force Complete unopened
7. Bob and Tom Band Drum
8. Used Bidet for sale
9. Jeff Gordon leather couch
10. Want to be a Private Investigator?
11. Mint Condition Vintage McDonald’s Uniform with Rare Employee Pin
12. Frank Lloyd Wright Letter Opener
13. Bar/Restaurant for Sale
14. BC Rich Acrylic Warlock
15. $8 The Shining hotel room key keychain new in package
16. 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe 2D
17. Chinese Wedding Bed
18. Chain mail apron
19. Log Cabin for sale
20. You can be Batman with Grappling hook set
21. Free Raggedy Butt Couch
22. 200 Wedding LED light up glow sticks
23. Jukebox Hero
24. 2005 Porsche boxster S Convertible 2D
25. Torn Skinny Jeans and Lifesize Yoda for sale on the Marketplace
26. 3 ft 3D Lighted Miller lamp
27. Skull refrigerator
28. Vintage 1970s Sofa & Chair Set
29. Star War and Star Trek Collection
30. Free Organ
31. Tote of Extremely Rare Homer Laughlin teacups
Use the tea cups to drink Matt Bair’s coffee which is coming back coming!
32. Hotdog tray
33. Ben Baller Gold Poker set
34. 1970 Panasonic TR 005 Orbitel Space Age Television.
35. Funky pancake frogs for sale
36. Ninja Turtle leg Lamps
37. Halloween Giant Fish Head/Creature
38. Concrete couch/sofa (How do you move it?)
39. Angry smoking cat
40. $2500 Swing table on the Marketplace
41. Halloween Electric Chair
42. Edgewood High School Sign for your car on the marketplace $800
43. Crown Royal bags
44. Swim Spa/Hot Tub for sale
45. Colts Deadpool Mask
46. Bobby Knight signed bowling ball
47. Selling Vending Business
48. Signed Clyde Drexler Cardboard Standup
49. Star Wars R2D2 humidifier
Marketplace Bonus:
50. Danny Devito Fanny Pack
51. Vintage Hawaiian Punch telephone
52. MCM Space Age Brown Plastic & Tan Leather Chair
53. The Big Fake Check
54. Custom made mailbox
55. Weigh your eggs
56. Monkey Pod Pu Pu Platter for sale
57. Get Your Happy Meal Purse
58. Progressive Porn
59. Civil War Era Bible
60. Early 1900’s Ice Cream Advertising
61. Blue futon couch with cup holders
62. Vintage MCM Hoptimist
Looks like Q*Bert
63. Male Urinal Bed Pan
64. Haliburton Pacers Pendant
65. NCAA desk fidget toy
66. Doodie Lamp
67. Large PERSONAL MISSION FUND ‘Missionary’ BANK
Listen: Large PERSONAL MISSION FUND ‘Missionary’ BANK
68. Fritos in a can!
69. Be your own Pope!
70. Oversized Spark Plug Lamp
71. Baby think it over dolls
72. Indiana Pacers Paul George #13 Jersey Sewn Swingman Gold adidas Men’s small
73. Mountain Dew Lip Balm
74. Hot dog cart business for sale
75. Pepsi Maple Syrup (IHOP Collab)
76. Tatted up mannequin arm
77. 70’s Digital Derby Game
78. $18 One Gallon Miracle Whip
79. Beavis and Butthead Coffee Mugs
80. Milwaukee 20oz sausage dispenser
81. Junk drawer starter kit
82. Tickle your pickle
83. What in the world are we looking at?
84. Corn Husker
85. Indy 500 rug
86. Boston Belt Buckle
87. IMS parking for sale
88. Vintage Vougemont Mink Hat and Lapel
89. Pizza King Coke Barrel
90. Marketplace: Rick Morty Pickle
91. Tank turned into a pig
92. Freedom Dagger
93. “Held Hostage” Lawn Rabbit
94. Twinkie Holder
95. Non-working IU Go Big Red Wall Clock
96. Sex Panther
97. Vintage 1996 Joe Boxer Watch Ring
98. $1,000 Crown Royal Chair
99. State Fair Mini Donut Machine
100. Triumph for sale
101. This seller will run afoul with copyright laws
102. Fat Guy Chair
103. Vintage Gold Cufflinks
104. Custom made Friday the 13th Complete History Framed
Willie Wonka was a Horror movie you know
105. Bondage Chair
106. 10 Light Globe Sputnik type Chandelier
107. Matt Bair’s T Shirt has arrived!
Tony Katz on X: “Today on the Marketplace: Matt Gets his Gift! @MattINTraffic @KarlShowbiz @93wibc https://t.co/zbtutrqz8k” / X
108. Flight Risk “Scarface” tapestry jacket for sale
109. Marco Andretti Signed Oberto IndyCar Driver Suit
110. What’s for sale, his vanity or dad bod?
SEE PICTURE HERE:
Vanity – Vanities & Makeup Tables – Helmsburg, Indiana | Facebook Marketplace | Facebook
111. That’s a lot of “S”
112. Cigarette Packs Made into Shirts
113. Cat Cafe Jean Jacket
Karl at Tokyo Cat Cafe
https://x.com/karlshowbiz/status/1905587482432847895?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
114. Casio Pocket TV
115. Vintage Milk Glass Batman and Robin coffee mugs
116. Vintage Market Square Arena Gold T-Shirt Size Medium Unisex (runs small)
117. Bowling pin lamp
118. Burger stuffer for sale
119. Vintage Speak and spell, speak and math for sale
120. Rare Nintendo 2000 Burger King Game Boy
121. A Distillery, that’s also a Dispenser?
122. Mmm.. Donuts!
123. Who Wants to Open a Club?
124. LeBron Fruity Pebble Shoes?
125. Puffy, Orange, Winter Crocs – Is THIS Fashion?
126. It’s a Pencil, It’s a Bat, It’s a Pencil-Bat!
127. $39K for a lawnmower?
128. Daycare 8 Seated Stroller
129. Levain Style Cookies
130. Cheeseboard and Knife
131. Dirty Water Hot Dogs For Sale
132. Black Leather Biker Jacket for sale on the Marketplace
133. Pizza Box Oven
134. Urinal shot glasses for sale
135. Skyline Chili signs for sale
136. Vintage Big Shot Cocktail Glasses
137. Snap-on Wrench Belt Buckle
138. Fedoras for Babies
139. Ice Cream Salt & Pepper shakers
140. Yabba Dabba Doo Poster with Frame
141. A Clockwork Orange Framed Print
142. Handcuffs for sale
143. KFC Seats for sale
144. Concrete Alien Statue for sale
145. Arnold Schwarzenegger Humidor
146. Building for sale
147. McDonalds Bolo Tie and Toe
148. Cold? Get yourself a Sweater Machine!
149. Deviled Eggs Earrings
150. Hulk Hogan Shampoo Bottle for sale
151. Brand New White Castle Crocs
152. Smudge pot / Orchard Heater / Outdoor Heater / Fire Pit
153. Vintage 1970 Apollo Canter Set Mint
154. Fernando Valenzuela painting Dodgers
155. Fox Hill Electric Fireplace
156. 85 Chevy Van for Sale
157. Signed Ric Flair belt for sale
158. Indianapolis skyline sign
159. Original Picasso for sale
160. Rooster lamp for sale
161. Old long John Silvers benches and tables
162. GI Joe Lunchbox for sale
163. Large lion guardian statue
164. Exactly what you sell after a snowstorm.
165. Problem is, no one knows how to use it.
166. These or Matt Bair’s stained couch?
167. End the year by risking it all!
168. Now All We Need Is A Pizza Shop!
169. Keeping the Indy 500 pithy
170. Diehard Advent Calendar
171. I think It’s a Hat
172. Doesn’t this doll look exactly like Jonathan Frakes?
173. George Clooney Lifesize Cardboard Cutout
174. Get Smoking!
175. Moster 185 Paramotor for sale
176. Kokomo Mansion For Sale
177. Light Therapy Mask for sale
178. Stained glass chess board and pieces with beautiful storage box
179. Deviled Egg ceramic serving piece
also, how to deal with those who disagree with you politically at the Thanksgiving table.
180. Championship legend car on sale on the marketplace
181. Spiral staircase for sale
182. Today on the Marketplace: A Playstation 2 is an ‘Ancient Antique?’
183. Countertop Dishwasher for sale
184. Today on the Marketplace: Lego Table. A Parent Must Have!
185. Wrestling Belt on sale
186. 2020 Airplane mobility unit
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-15-marketplace
187. 1999 Porsche Boxster
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-14-marketplace
188. Now with pickets for your gabagool
189. it’s not Godzilla
190. Tito’s Sweater
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-11-marketplace
191. 1970 Vintage Indy500 drinking glasses
192. Brand new still in box smart toilet bidet
193. Engagement ring for sale on the marketplace
194. Complete Batman DVD collection
195. Prime bottles for sale
196. 1989 Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game Watch
197. 1890’s Barn and Foundation for sale on the marketplace
198. 1950’s Blatz Beer Bar Display for sale on the marketplace
199. Today on the Marketplace: Arrive in style, 1990’s style.
200. Vintage JC Penny TV for sale
201. When you want to go for a drive and not leave your couch.
202. Busy Betty Washing Machine with Green Uranium glass
203. Today on the Marketplace: Check Out this Organ!
204. Radio Flyer Star Wars Landspeeder
205. Wall climber baby
206. Vision Models Vampirella
207. Vintage hand tooled Leather monopoly board
208. Na-noo Na-noo
209. Salvador Dali fruits with holes
210. 1985 Mercedes-Benz SL on the marketplace
211. Pop Machine For Sale
212. I didn’t know you could get a Roti maker. But you can!
213. Japanese Danbot For Sale
214. Are used safes safe?
215. Today on the Marketplace: Fun-sized Hillbilly Jim!
