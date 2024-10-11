Listen Live
Tony Katz

Today On The Marketplace With Tony Katz

Published on October 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

tony katz in the facebook marketplace | Sponsored by Indiana Unclaimed - Office of Indiana Attorney General -- find what tony finds here today - tony katz

Welcome!

Everyday on “Tony Katz & the Morning News,” Tony Katz brings a new twist of oddity and amusement to the show as Tony dives into the eccentric world of Facebook Marketplace.

Tony unveils the quirkiest, most bizarre items he stumbles upon, offering a daily dose of humor and curiosity.

This segment is all about embracing the unexpected and celebrating the weird and wonderful treasures lurking just a click away.

Related Stories

Whether it’s a vintage garden gnome with a mysterious past or a toilet seat that has only been used once, these daily discoveries are sure to entertain.

So, look below at our list of items and get ready to chuckle at the strange and wonderful world of online marketplace finds—and don’t hesitate to share your own unusual discoveries with us by tagging @tonykatz on X!

1. 2020 FatTruck 2.8C Monster

2. Heavily tatted woman selling mirror

3. Jerry Garcia ties for sale

4. Two Cemetery Lots for sale in Anderson

5. Vintage 1982 ET Extra Terrestrial Tin TV Dinner Tray for Matt Bair so he doesn’t spill his oatmeal in bed

Craig mistakenly took his wife to Ojos Hotos in Houston

6. Voltron Matty Collector Club Lion Force Complete unopened

7. Bob and Tom Band Drum

8. Used Bidet for sale

9. Jeff Gordon leather couch

10. Want to be a Private Investigator?

11. Mint Condition Vintage McDonald’s Uniform with Rare Employee Pin

12. Frank Lloyd Wright Letter Opener

13. Bar/Restaurant for Sale

14. BC Rich Acrylic Warlock

15. $8 The Shining hotel room key keychain new in package

16. 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe 2D

17. Chinese Wedding Bed

18. Chain mail apron

19. Log Cabin for sale

20. You can be Batman with Grappling hook set

21. Free Raggedy Butt Couch

22. 200 Wedding LED light up glow sticks

23. Jukebox Hero

24. 2005 Porsche boxster S Convertible 2D

25. Torn Skinny Jeans and Lifesize Yoda for sale on the Marketplace

26. 3 ft 3D Lighted Miller lamp

27. Skull refrigerator

28. Vintage 1970s Sofa & Chair Set

29. Star War and Star Trek Collection

30. Free Organ

31. Tote of Extremely Rare Homer Laughlin teacups

Use the tea cups to drink Matt Bair’s coffee which is coming back coming! 

32. Hotdog tray

33. Ben Baller Gold Poker set

34. 1970 Panasonic TR 005 Orbitel Space Age Television.

35. Funky pancake frogs for sale

36. Ninja Turtle leg Lamps

37. Halloween Giant Fish Head/Creature

38. Concrete couch/sofa (How do you move it?)

39. Angry smoking cat

40. $2500 Swing table on the Marketplace

41. Halloween Electric Chair

42. Edgewood High School Sign for your car on the marketplace $800

43. Crown Royal bags

44. Swim Spa/Hot Tub for sale

45. Colts Deadpool Mask

46. Bobby Knight signed bowling ball

47. Selling Vending Business

48. Signed Clyde Drexler Cardboard Standup

49. Star Wars R2D2 humidifier

Marketplace Bonus: 

Large Taco Bell Sign

50. Danny Devito Fanny Pack

51. Vintage Hawaiian Punch telephone

52. MCM Space Age Brown Plastic & Tan Leather Chair

53. The Big Fake Check

54. Custom made mailbox

55. Weigh your eggs

56. Monkey Pod Pu Pu Platter for sale

57. Get Your Happy Meal Purse

58. Progressive Porn

59. Civil War Era Bible

60. Early 1900’s Ice Cream Advertising

61. Blue futon couch with cup holders

62. Vintage MCM Hoptimist

Looks like Q*Bert

https://youtu.be/jFLjU7KFP4A?si=fCLIEp7xAE1v2Ffo

63. Male Urinal Bed Pan

64. Haliburton Pacers Pendant

65. NCAA desk fidget toy

66. Doodie Lamp

67. Large PERSONAL MISSION FUND ‘Missionary’ BANK

Listen: Large PERSONAL MISSION FUND ‘Missionary’ BANK

 

68. Fritos in a can!

 

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16VRZpczLr/

69. Be your own Pope!

70. Oversized Spark Plug Lamp

71. Baby think it over dolls

72. Indiana Pacers Paul George #13 Jersey Sewn Swingman Gold adidas Men’s small

73. Mountain Dew Lip Balm

74. Hot dog cart business for sale

75. Pepsi Maple Syrup (IHOP Collab)

76. Tatted up mannequin arm

77. 70’s Digital Derby Game

78. $18 One Gallon Miracle Whip

79. Beavis and Butthead Coffee Mugs

80. Milwaukee 20oz sausage dispenser

81. Junk drawer starter kit

82. Tickle your pickle

83. What in the world are we looking at?

84. Corn Husker

85. Indy 500 rug

86. Boston Belt Buckle

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-3-79

87. IMS parking for sale

88. Vintage Vougemont Mink Hat and Lapel

89. Pizza King Coke Barrel

90. Marketplace: Rick Morty Pickle

91. Tank turned into a pig

92. Freedom Dagger

93. “Held Hostage” Lawn Rabbit

94. Twinkie Holder

95. Non-working IU Go Big Red Wall Clock

96. Sex Panther

97. Vintage 1996 Joe Boxer Watch Ring

98. $1,000 Crown Royal Chair

99. State Fair Mini Donut Machine

100. Triumph for sale

101. This seller will run afoul with copyright laws

102. Fat Guy Chair

103. Vintage Gold Cufflinks

104. Custom made Friday the 13th Complete History Framed

Willie Wonka was a Horror movie you know 

105. Bondage Chair

106. 10 Light Globe Sputnik type Chandelier

107. Matt Bair’s T Shirt has arrived!

Tony Katz on X: “Today on the Marketplace: Matt Gets his Gift! @MattINTraffic @KarlShowbiz @93wibc https://t.co/zbtutrqz8k” / X

108. Flight Risk “Scarface” tapestry jacket for sale

109. Marco Andretti Signed Oberto IndyCar Driver Suit

110. What’s for sale, his vanity or dad bod?

SEE PICTURE HERE:

Vanity – Vanities & Makeup Tables – Helmsburg, Indiana | Facebook Marketplace | Facebook

 

 

111. That’s a lot of “S”

112. Cigarette Packs Made into Shirts

113. Cat Cafe Jean Jacket

Karl at Tokyo Cat Cafe

https://x.com/karlshowbiz/status/1905587482432847895?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

114. Casio Pocket TV

115. Vintage Milk Glass Batman and Robin coffee mugs

116. Vintage Market Square Arena Gold T-Shirt Size Medium Unisex (runs small)

117. Bowling pin lamp

118. Burger stuffer for sale

119. Vintage Speak and spell, speak and math for sale

120. Rare Nintendo 2000 Burger King Game Boy

121. A Distillery, that’s also a Dispenser?

122. Mmm.. Donuts!

123. Who Wants to Open a Club?

124. LeBron Fruity Pebble Shoes?

125. Puffy, Orange, Winter Crocs – Is THIS Fashion?

126. It’s a Pencil, It’s a Bat, It’s a Pencil-Bat!

127. $39K for a lawnmower?

128. Daycare 8 Seated Stroller

129. Levain Style Cookies

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-3-42

130. Cheeseboard and Knife

131. Dirty Water Hot Dogs For Sale

132. Black Leather Biker Jacket for sale on the Marketplace

133. Pizza Box Oven

134. Urinal shot glasses for sale

135. Skyline Chili signs for sale

136. Vintage Big Shot Cocktail Glasses

137. Snap-on Wrench Belt Buckle

138. Fedoras for Babies

139. Ice Cream Salt & Pepper shakers

140. Yabba Dabba Doo Poster with Frame

141. A Clockwork Orange Framed Print

142. Handcuffs for sale

143. KFC Seats for sale

144. Concrete Alien Statue for sale

145. Arnold Schwarzenegger Humidor

146. Building for sale

147. McDonalds Bolo Tie and Toe

148. Cold? Get yourself a Sweater Machine!

149. Deviled Eggs Earrings

150. Hulk Hogan Shampoo Bottle for sale

151. Brand New White Castle Crocs

 

Tony Katz spends Valentine’s Day at White Castle

152. Smudge pot / Orchard Heater / Outdoor Heater / Fire Pit

153. Vintage 1970 Apollo Canter Set Mint

154. Fernando Valenzuela painting Dodgers

155. Fox Hill Electric Fireplace

156. 85 Chevy Van for Sale

157. Signed Ric Flair belt for sale

158. Indianapolis skyline sign

159. Original Picasso for sale

160. Rooster lamp for sale

161. Old long John Silvers benches and tables

162. GI Joe Lunchbox for sale

163. Large lion guardian statue

164. Exactly what you sell after a snowstorm.

165. Problem is, no one knows how to use it.

166. These or Matt Bair’s stained couch?

167. End the year by risking it all!

168. Now All We Need Is A Pizza Shop!

169. Keeping the Indy 500 pithy

170. Diehard Advent Calendar

171. I think It’s a Hat

172. Doesn’t this doll look exactly like Jonathan Frakes?

173. George Clooney Lifesize Cardboard Cutout

174. Get Smoking!

175. Moster 185 Paramotor for sale

176. Kokomo Mansion For Sale

177. Light Therapy Mask for sale

178. Stained glass chess board and pieces with beautiful storage box

179. Deviled Egg ceramic serving piece

also, how to deal with those who disagree with you politically at the Thanksgiving table. 

180. Championship legend car on sale on the marketplace

181. Spiral staircase for sale

182. Today on the Marketplace: A Playstation 2 is an ‘Ancient Antique?’

183. Countertop Dishwasher for sale

184. Today on the Marketplace: Lego Table. A Parent Must Have!

185. Wrestling Belt on sale

186. 2020 Airplane mobility unit

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-15-marketplace

187. 1999 Porsche Boxster

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-14-marketplace

188. Now with pickets for your gabagool

189. it’s not Godzilla

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/not-godzilla

190. Tito’s Sweater

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tkam-11-11-marketplace

191. 1970 Vintage Indy500 drinking glasses

192. Brand new still in box smart toilet bidet

193. Engagement ring for sale on the marketplace

194. Complete Batman DVD collection

195. Prime bottles for sale

196. 1989 Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Game Watch

197. 1890’s Barn and Foundation for sale on the marketplace

198. 1950’s Blatz Beer Bar Display for sale on the marketplace

199. Today on the Marketplace: Arrive in style, 1990’s style.

200. Vintage JC Penny TV for sale

201. When you want to go for a drive and not leave your couch.

202. Busy Betty Washing Machine with Green Uranium glass

203. Today on the Marketplace: Check Out this Organ!

204. Radio Flyer Star Wars Landspeeder

205. Wall climber baby

206. Vision Models Vampirella

207. Vintage hand tooled Leather monopoly board

208. Na-noo Na-noo

209. Salvador Dali fruits with holes

210. 1985 Mercedes-Benz SL on the marketplace

211. Pop Machine For Sale

212. I didn’t know you could get a Roti maker. But you can!

213. Japanese Danbot For Sale

214. Are used safes safe?

215. Today on the Marketplace: Fun-sized Hillbilly Jim!

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Illinois Governor Pritzker
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

Dead Baby
Local

Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close