Family Demands Murder Charges in Johnson County Jail Death

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FRANKLIN, Ind. — A devastating and brutal cell block altercation at the Johnson County Jail left 35-year-old Russell D. Blackwell II dead, his family shattered, and a fellow inmate facing a Level 2 felony voluntary manslaughter charge.

While the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office details a fast-moving, heat-of-the-moment assault, Blackwell’s family is speaking out, claiming severe guard negligence, questioning the official timeline, and demanding that the state upgrade the charges to murder.

“It should have never happened,” said Amanda, the mother of Blackwell’s daughter, who is handling the legal aftermath for his estate. “Somebody didn’t do their job, and somebody is either untrained to handle that situation or they stood there and watched it.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, jail employees conducted a welfare check on May 21, 2026, around 12:37 p.m. after an inmate tried to contact staff. Upon entering the cell, jailers reportedly witnessed Christian Howard, 32, of Indianapolis, repeatedly striking Blackwell.

Authorities state surveillance footage shows Howard punching Blackwell more than 15 times with closed fists before kicking and stomping him on the ground.

Blackwell was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died later that evening from blunt force trauma throughout his body. Investigators noted Howard claimed the attack was unprovoked, born out of frustration that Blackwell had “squandered his opportunity for release,” stating Blackwell needed his “ass kicked.”

Official reports indicate the physical encounter lasted just over a minute. Amanda argues that the extent of the trauma tells a completely different story.

“They’re trying to say that the fight only lasted a little over a minute,” Amanda said. “If officers saw him being punched, officers saw him being kicked, and then officers found him in a pool of blood, either two officers didn’t help him, or if it was the same officer, they sat there and watched it.

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He had two black eyes, bruising all over his forehead, all down the side of his face, a broken nose, a broken jaw… and he had to have his spleen removed. All of that can’t happen in a minute.”

Furthermore, Amanda claims the jail neglected Blackwell’s cries for help. “They said too, that he pressed the call button and they couldn’t understand what he was saying because he was screaming, which means he was screaming for his life and you didn’t help.”

The prosecutor’s office stated that the voluntary manslaughter charge—similar to second-degree murder in other states—applies because the crime was committed in the heat of passion without cool, deliberate reflection.

Amanda completely rejects that characterization, arguing that Howard’s own statements to investigators prove premeditation.

“When you say that you needed to hit somebody, that means you’ve thought about hitting somebody—that is premeditated,” Amanda insisted. “If you think about it and you hit somebody that ends up being murdered by you, that’s murder. That’s not manslaughter… I would like the correct charges to be filed. I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

Amanda also raised concerns about jail classification policies, questioning why Blackwell, who was held on a $2,000 bond stemming from a misdemeanor domestic dispute, was paired in a cell with a convicted felon.

Amidst the grief, the legal battles, and trying to protect her daughter, Amanda is also fighting an online battle to clear Blackwell’s name. Mistaken identity on social media led internet sleuths to confuse Russell D. Blackwell II with a convicted sex offender sharing a similar name.

“I definitely want to clear his name because there’s been multiple people that thought that he was a pedophile, and he was not even close to that,” Amanda clarified. “Russell would protect any child, no matter whose child it was.”

Instead, she wants him remembered for the life he lived, his love of fishing, riding motorcycles, and his devotion to his family.

“Russell was an amazing man. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody,” Amanda said. “He took care of his mom. He took care of his daughter. He always would make a joke and put a smile on somebody’s face or give them a hug. He shouldn’t have been taken too soon. My daughter has to grow up without a father because of negligence.”

When contacted for comment regarding the investigation, Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner expressed deep sympathy for the Blackwell family’s loss and remained highly sensitive to the nature of the tragedy. His office provided the following formal response:

“Our deepest condolences remain with the family and loved ones of Russell D. Blackwell II as they navigate this unimaginable loss. It is a profound tragedy anytime our community is faced with the devastating impact of violent crime.

The fundamental mission of the Prosecutor’s Office is to protect the vulnerable, uphold accountability, and give a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves. As this investigation continues, our office is working diligently alongside law enforcement to uncover the full truth of what occurred. We stand committed to supporting the Blackwell family through every step of this process, and we will exhaust every legal avenue to ensure that full justice is served. And we will continue to communicate with the family so that they understand every step of this process.”

A has been established by the family to cover immediate funeral expenses. Amanda and her daughter vow to be present at every single court date to ensure full justice is served.