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Woman Shot, Another Arrested on Indy’s East Side

IMPD said a woman turned herself in for a shooting that injured another woman early Friday morning.

Published on August 7, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has turned herself in to police for a shooting from early Friday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot at around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kildare Ave.

Once there, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said the suspect turned herself in Friday morning.

Shantia Goodlow was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Attempted murder
Aggravated battery with permanent disfigurement
Aggravated battery with loss/impairment of bodily function
Domestic battery with serious bodily injury
Domestic battery with a deadly weapon
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

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