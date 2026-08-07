Woman Shot, Another Arrested on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has turned herself in to police for a shooting from early Friday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot at around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kildare Ave.

Once there, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said the suspect turned herself in Friday morning.

Shantia Goodlow was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Attempted murder

Aggravated battery with permanent disfigurement

Aggravated battery with loss/impairment of bodily function

Domestic battery with serious bodily injury

Domestic battery with a deadly weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).