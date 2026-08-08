Lebanon Man Shot, Then Arrested on Drug Charges

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

LEBANON, Ind — A man who was shot inside a Lebanon home Thursday night is now facing multiple drug charges after police searched the home where the shooting happened.

Lebanon police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Point Road around 11:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and treated him until Boone County EMS and the Lebanon Fire Department arrived. A short time later, officers found 20-year-old Jacob Eaton, who had also been shot.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not released, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police also took a 19-year-old in for questioning because they believe he was the shooter. He has not been formally charged.

During the investigation, police searched the home and said they found evidence that led to Eaton’s arrest.

Eaton is facing charges of dealing a Schedule I, II or III substance, dealing marijuana, possessing cocaine, possessing a Schedule I narcotic and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The shooting remains under investigation.