Contact Us | 93.1 WIBC
Contact Us | 93.1 WIBC
Hi there, and welcome to 93.1 WIBC Contact Us page! Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you! Reach out, and we’ll get back to you!
Station Info
Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Main Line: (317) 266-9422
WIBC News Line: 317-953-6397
WIBC Call-In Line: (317) 239-9393
Station Contacts
Programming Feedback: onair@wibc.com
Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer — michele.kiefer@radio-one.com
Operations Manager: David Wood — david.wood@radio-one.com
Assistant Program Director: Matthew Hibbeln — matthew.hibbeln@radio-one.com
Marketing Director: Amanda Baker – abaker@radio-one.com
Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim — nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com
Promotions Director (Contesting Inquiries): Mel McMahon – mmcmahon@radio-one.com