Contact Us | 93.1 WIBC

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Station Info

Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Main Line: (317) 266-9422

WIBC News Line: 317-953-6397

WIBC Call-In Line: (317) 239-9393

Programming Feedback: onair@wibc.com

Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer — michele.kiefer@radio-one.com

Operations Manager: David Wood — david.wood@radio-one.com

Assistant Program Director: Matthew Hibbeln — matthew.hibbeln@radio-one.com

Marketing Director: Amanda Baker – abaker@radio-one.com

Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim — nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Promotions Director (Contesting Inquiries): Mel McMahon – mmcmahon@radio-one.com