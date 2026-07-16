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Station & Department Contact Info Provided Below.

Published on July 16, 2026

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WIBC Contact Us

Contact Us | 93.1 WIBC

Hi there, and welcome to 93.1 WIBC Contact Us page! Got a question, some feedback, or want to connect with our team? We’d love to hear from you! Reach out, and we’ll get back to you!

Station Info

Address: 21 East St. Joseph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Main Line: (317) 266-9422

WIBC News Line: 317-953-6397

WIBC Call-In Line: (317) 239-9393

Station Contacts

Programming Feedback: onair@wibc.com

Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer — michele.kiefer@radio-one.com

Operations Manager: David Wood — david.wood@radio-one.com

Assistant Program Director: Matthew Hibbeln — matthew.hibbeln@radio-one.com

Marketing Director: Amanda Baker – abaker@radio-one.com

Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim — nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com

Promotions Director (Contesting Inquiries): Mel McMahon – mmcmahon@radio-one.com

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