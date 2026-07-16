Listen Live
Close
Local

Danville PD: Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat

Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat, say Danville Police

The Danville Police Department is investigating the death of a dog. Police say it died in the heat in a backyard on Wednesday.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred police lights.
Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police are investigating the death of a dog.

Officers responded to a home on Bedford Drive, near the Hendricks County Fairgrounds, just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. They found a dead black schnauzer with no access to water or shade.

Purdue University veterinarians will perform a necropsy on the dog. A necropsy is the animal equivalent of an autopsy.

“The Danville Police Department is treating this incident with the seriousness it deserves,” Detective Sgt. Nate Lien said in a release. “Investigators are actively gathering and reviewing evidence, and no final determination has been made regarding potential criminal violations. Criminal charges may be filed upon completion of the investigation and after investigators have reviewed the findings from Purdue University’s necropsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

The dog died during Wednesday’s heat advisory, with temperatures climbing into the 90s. National Weather Service meteorologists warn that extreme heat can quickly turn life-threatening for both people and animals.

“The Danville Police Department reminds pet owners that animals must have continuous access to fresh drinking water, adequate shade, and a location where they can cool themselves during periods of extreme heat,” Lien said. “Dogs can suffer heat stress, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke in a short period of time when exposed to high temperatures, particularly when they are confined outdoors to a tether without proper access to water and shelter.”

Danville police urge anyone who suspects animal neglect or abuse to report it immediately.

Related Tags

Danville police Danville Police Department Nate Lien National Weather Service Purdue University Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

Local News
Illinois v Purdue
Local  |  Staff

Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three SUVs Stolen from IU Indy Parking Lots

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat, say Danville Police

A man in a suit standing at a podium and speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event, with a banner behind him displaying the name "Benjamin Harrison".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett Vetoes Wheel Tax Proposal Passed by Indy City-County Council

A map showing major heat risk levels across Indiana for Thursday, July 16, 2026. The map indicates areas of extreme, major, moderate, and little/no heat risk.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Central Indiana Under Heat Advisory as Temperatures Climb

A wooden sign hanging on a building that reads "Mineshaft Saloon".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Tax Case: Judge Says Prosecutors Broke Law

A close-up portrait of a woman with braided hair and a serious expression, wearing a black top.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

A white Ford SUV parked on a city street with a crosswalk and buildings in the background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Councilor Moves to Eliminate Parking Requirements

Two smiling young girls, one a baby and the other a toddler, in an outdoor setting with trees in the background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Ripley County Deputies Cancel Silver Alert for Missing Milan Children

Greg Porter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Porter Slams State’s Billion-Dollar Surplus During School Cuts

A smiling older man wearing glasses and a black vest stands in an office setting with a wooden desk and sign reading "Tyler".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Submits Over 41,000 Signatures to be on November Ballot

Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday with elevated ozone levels forecast for much of Central Indiana. Includes a forecast air quality index and recommended actions.
Local  |  Staff

NWS: More Heat Ahead, Then Storm Chances Return

Bills in high denominations
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Comptroller Reports $3.99 Billion in Reserves at Fiscal Year ’26 Close

A police car parked on a city street, with a building and street sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North-Side Shooting Injures Teenager

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close