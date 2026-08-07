DEA Seizes Record 800 Pounds of Meth in Indiana

Source: DEA / DEA

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 800 pounds of methamphetamine has been seized in the largest meth bust in Indiana history, according to the DEA.

DEA agents, along with the ATF, Homeland Security Investigations and Indiana State Police, made the seizure earlier this week in the Indianapolis area.

Authorities say it is the largest single methamphetamine seizure ever recorded in the state.

The DEA has not released where the drugs were found or whether any arrests have been made. Officials say more details are expected in the coming days.