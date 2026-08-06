Police: Indy Man Confesses to Fatally Shooting Woman at Apartment

Irvens Norvilus (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — The man arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in Indianapolis earlier this week has confessed to the murder.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Irvens Norvilus shot and killed 31-year-old Chrisline Stephen at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ northeast side on Aug. 3.

IMPD officers responding to a disturbance call at the Residences on 56th Street on Brendon Way Court said they found Norvilus trying to drive from the area in an SUV. Police said Norvilus then got out of the car with his hands in the air.

Norvilus reportedly told the officers, “I killed my baby momma.”

Police took Norvilus into custody and then found Stephen in an apartment with gunshot wounds. She was eventually pronounced dead.

Multiple witnesses told police that they heard an argument between Stephen and Norvilus. One person also said they heard three gunshots go off.

During an interview, Norvilus told police that Stephen had left him. He also stated that “he got his justice and now wanted the family to have justice.”

Officers located a handgun and some live 9mm cartridges in the SUV. Norvilus reportedly told investigators that he stole a gun and drove over to the apartment.

Norvilus is in the Marion County Jail with charges from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office still pending.