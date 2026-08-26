Poll: Most Voters in Key Indiana Districts Oppose Abortion Ban

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INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Three years after Indiana became the first state in the nation to pass a post-Roe abortion ban, a new poll reveals that a majority of voters in key battleground districts oppose the law and believe state restrictions go too far.

The survey of 630 likely November 2026 voters, conducted by Aspect Strategic for the Indiana Reproductive Freedom PAC (“IRFPAC”), sampled competitive state house districts with a strong conservative baseline—52 percent voted for Donald Trump in 2024 and 41 percent identified with the MAGA movement. Despite this demographic weighting, 52 percent of respondents declared Indiana’s abortion ban too restrictive, while only 33 percent felt it struck the right balance.

Key Survey Findings:

Voters Want Direct Democracy: 71 percent support a ballot measure allowing voters to decide state abortion laws directly, though 80 percent remain unaware that Indiana’s constitution prohibits citizen-led ballot referendums.

Lack of Legislative Clarity: 60 percent of battleground voters do not know where their state representative stands on the near-total ban.

Fears Over Future Restrictions: 53 percent anticipate restrictions on birth control like IUDs within five years, while 46 percent expect laws preventing women from traveling out of state for abortion care.

Widespread Misinformation: 32 percent were unsure if abortion is effectively banned in Indiana, and 43 percent did not know that rape and incest survivors lose access to legal care after 10 weeks of pregnancy.

“Indiana was the first state in the country to pass an abortion ban after Roe fell, and voters didn’t want it then and they don’t want it now,” said Liane Hulka, Executive Director of IRFPAC. “This ban is harming families, including those trying to have children. When something goes tragically wrong in a pregnancy, patients deserve access to medical care based on the judgment of their doctors—not political restrictions that delay or deny life-saving care.”

Human Cost: A Carmel Family’s Story

For Abbey and Billy Hall, born-and-raised Hoosiers living in Carmel, the state’s legal restrictions turned personal heartbreak into overwhelming trauma. Just before 16 weeks into a wanted pregnancy, an ultrasound revealed severe neural tube defects, spina bifida, and hydrocephalus.

Rather than receiving immediate compassionate care, the couple faced bureaucratic hurdles and vague medical guidelines as providers navigated potential legal liability. Facing tight statutory timelines and mandatory administrative paperwork, Abbey was forced to travel to Illinois alone for medical care while Billy stayed behind with their two young sons.

“I felt like a fugitive,” Abbey recalled. “As the daughter of an elected sheriff, that was a really hard realization for me to sit with. The state doesn’t care about my well-being. I feel absolutely failed.”

Billy emphasized that the law fails to stop abortions in fatal diagnosis scenarios—it simply adds institutional cruelty. “We had an abortion. We still did it, but in a way that was more hurtful and cruel than it needed to be. As if the grief isn’t enough, I have to worry if my wife is going to get arrested for taking care of herself.”

With 60 percent of battleground voters unaware of their lawmakers’ positions, IRFPAC plans to highlight candidate voting records ahead of the November 2026 elections to bridge the communication gap between voters and state legislators.