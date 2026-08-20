Former IU Student Accused of Raping 2 Women Faces Rape Trial

Source: FOX 59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana University student Noah Apgar faces trial on a Level 3 felony rape charge in Monroe County.

When prosecutors initially filed charges against Apgar, he was facing five counts of rape, a count of strangulation, and a count of confinement after being accused of raping two women in one week. A Monroe County judge dismissed most of those counts in October 2024.

“Proseuctors acknowledged that there were evidentiary problems and said that they could not meet their burden at this time on those counts,” Hoosier Attorney Mario Massillamany said.

The remaining rape count stems from an incident inside an IU fraternity house. However, Massillamany says prosecutors plan to use both women’s accounts during trial to establish a clear pattern in how Apgar acted.

Massillamany says prosecutors plan to use both women’s accounts to show if Apgar used the same method in which he raped them.

“They’re going to try and show the similarities of how this defendant acted to show that they don’t just have one witness alleging this, but two,” Massillamany said. “The way that he did it is so similar that it corroborates their testimony.”

Massillamany says under Indiana law, rape becomes a Level 3 felony when someone is forced into sexual intercourse by physical violence or the threat of violence.

If convicted, Apgar could face between three to 16 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.