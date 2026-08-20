Four Arrested in Separate Indy Murders After Key DNA, Ballistics

Source: Eric Fernandez / Eric Fernandez

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives charged four men with murder within a single 24-hour period, marking major breakthroughs in four distinct homicide investigations spanning the past 20 months.

The homicides occurred between January 2025 and July 2026 across various parts of the city. Investigators credited a combination of public tips, surveillance footage, DNA evidence, and ballistics technology for bringing charges in each case.

The oldest case dates back to January 2025, when Jeremy Patton was fatally shot inside an apartment at the Overlook at the Fairgrounds on 38th Street. Court records indicate ballistics evidence matched the bullet that killed Patton to a firearm 37-year-old Kim Williams was previously incarcerated for possessing.

“I’m pretty much just devastated,” said Patton’s ex-wife, Angela. “Everybody needs to be held accountable for what they do to others.” In three more recent cases, IMPD utilized physical evidence and witness cooperation to identify suspects:

William Lacey, 31: Charged in the May 2026 shooting death of Joshua Thompson at the Budget Aid Inn on East 21st Street after investigators recovered DNA from a firearm.

Keith Lewis, 27: Charged in the July 4th weekend murder of Christopher Hutchinson, who was shot near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Jonathan Cruz Bruno, 21: Charged with killing 18-year-old Juan Castillo Brujonda in a hotel parking lot on West New York Street in July 2026.

IMPD officers commended the public for assisting investigators, emphasizing that the sweep sends a clear message that violent crime will not be tolerated in Indianapolis.

All four suspects are currently held without bond pending trial. Three remain in custody at the Marion County Jail, while one is housed at the Plainfield Correctional Facility.