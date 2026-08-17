Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Flooding: Live Updates

Flood alerts are available by texting INDYFLOOD26 to 67283.

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Local Weather U.S.
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

5:00 A.M. | MARION COUNTY FLOODING

Flood waters are falling in Marion County, but some areas remain unsafe Monday morning.

The White River at Nora and 82nd Street is down to 18.56 feet, about three feet below its crest. The flooding is moving south toward Morgan County.

More rain is possible Monday, but officials don’t expect it to significantly raise water levels.

Ravenswood remains one of the areas of concern. Officials are asking residents to stay away from flooded homes until conditions improve.

Indianapolis firefighters have made 56 flood rescues involving about 100 people and 48 pets. One person was taken to the hospital after being injured in Ravenswood.

The city is offering flood resources, including shelters, damage reporting and cleanup information at indy.gov/activity/flood-resources.

Residents should document damage, take photos and contact their insurance companies. Flood alerts are available by texting INDYFLOOD26 to 67283.

5:10 A.M. | STATE FLOOD RESPONSE

Gov. Mike Braun and Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Jonathan Whitham are expected to hold a briefing at 2:40 p.m. Monday in Indianapolis on the state’s ongoing flood response.

5:30 A.M. | STATEWIDE

Seven people have died in Indiana following severe storms and catastrophic flooding that began Tuesday.

The Indiana State Emergency Operations Center says the deaths include a 4-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, two 58-year-old women and an 86-year-old woman.

The National Weather Service says some areas received more than 11 inches of rain.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Night street scene with emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and a red traffic cone on the sidewalk.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

Comments
A smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer against a gray background.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana’s Secretary Of State Race Is A Four-Way Mess

Comments
Emergency vehicles and police cars on a road in a wooded area.
News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Two Indianapolis Police Officers Shot, Suspect in Custody

Comments
A flooded park with benches and a tree partially submerged in the rising water.
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
A road has been washed away by floodwaters, with debris and damage visible. Barricades and warning signs are set up around the damaged area.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Killed After Riding into Collapsed Henry County Road

Comments
University of Indianapolis sign
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

University of Indianapolis Suing IU Indianapolis

Comments
Local News
Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Flooding: Live Updates

Comments
Flooded street with several submerged vehicles, with a "STOP DO NOT ENTER" sign visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Floodwaters Recede in Hamilton County, Leave Damage

Comments
Flooded residential neighborhood with houses partially submerged in standing water, surrounded by trees.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indianapolis Foundation Launches Fund for Flooding Victims

Comments
Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun: Federal Aid Coming After Indiana Storms

Comments
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-ROMNEY-WEATHER
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana’s History of Major Floods

Comments
A young man wearing a black and white striped Nike polo shirt stands with his arms crossed in front of a wooden door.
Local  |  Staff

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old in Delaware County Found

Comments
Two men standing in front of a blue flag with a state seal, one wearing a police uniform and the other speaking into a microphone.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett: Indy Dealing With Flooding Not Seen in 30 Years

Comments
A group of emergency responders in bright uniforms wading through a flooded forest at night, with a fire hydrant visible in the foreground.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
A weather map showing a "Moderate" risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of the central United States.
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
A group of construction workers in high-visibility vests working at a construction site at night, with a large illuminated sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
WNBA: AUG 14 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
Delaware County Sheriff's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman, Dog Found Dead in Delaware County Floodwaters

Comments
Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Victim in Fatal Indy Hit-and-Run Identified

Comments
A road has been washed out by heavy rain, with debris and a damaged barrier blocking the way. A utility truck is visible in the distance.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close