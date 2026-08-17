Indiana Flooding: Live Updates

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5:00 A.M. | MARION COUNTY FLOODING

Flood waters are falling in Marion County, but some areas remain unsafe Monday morning.

The White River at Nora and 82nd Street is down to 18.56 feet, about three feet below its crest. The flooding is moving south toward Morgan County.

More rain is possible Monday, but officials don’t expect it to significantly raise water levels.

Ravenswood remains one of the areas of concern. Officials are asking residents to stay away from flooded homes until conditions improve.

Indianapolis firefighters have made 56 flood rescues involving about 100 people and 48 pets. One person was taken to the hospital after being injured in Ravenswood.

The city is offering flood resources, including shelters, damage reporting and cleanup information at indy.gov/activity/flood-resources.

Residents should document damage, take photos and contact their insurance companies. Flood alerts are available by texting INDYFLOOD26 to 67283.

5:10 A.M. | STATE FLOOD RESPONSE

Gov. Mike Braun and Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Jonathan Whitham are expected to hold a briefing at 2:40 p.m. Monday in Indianapolis on the state’s ongoing flood response.

5:30 A.M. | STATEWIDE

Seven people have died in Indiana following severe storms and catastrophic flooding that began Tuesday.

The Indiana State Emergency Operations Center says the deaths include a 4-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, two 58-year-old women and an 86-year-old woman.

The National Weather Service says some areas received more than 11 inches of rain.