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Woman, Dog Found Dead in Delaware County Floodwaters

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office believes a woman tried to drive through water on a road when her car was swept away into a cornfield.

Published on August 14, 2026
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DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman’s body was found in Delaware County on Friday.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4100 block of South Bell Creek Road in Yorktown after a vehicle was spotted in a standing cornfield about 100 feet from the roadway.

A dog was found dead inside the vehicle. Deputies then spotted the body of a 58-year-old woman another 50 feet from the vehicle.

Investigators believe the woman tried to drive through moving water that was covering the road and then her vehicle was swept from the road. They also think that as the woman tried to get out of the car, she was carried away by a strong current.

Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said this particular area of Bell Creek has agricultural fields on both sides of the roadway and tends to flood when there’s heavy rain.

“This is another tragic reminder of just how dangerous floodwaters can be,” said Stanley. “Please do not attempt to drive through standing or moving water. It is extremely difficult to judge the depth of the water, the condition of the roadway underneath it, or the strength of the current. No destination is worth risking your life.”

The woman’s identity will be shared after family is notified.

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