Rep. Messmer Faces Criticism Over Taxpayer-Funded Commercial

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Congressman Mark Messmer is drawing scrutiny after using official taxpayer funds to pay for a recent television commercial just 80 days before November’s election.

The commercial was paid for using “franking” funds—a privilege that allows sitting members of Congress to use official taxpayer dollars to communicate with and inform constituents. While House rules permit franking for official updates, lawmakers are strictly prohibited from using taxpayer dollars for political campaign advertising.

Though the ad carefully avoids explicit references to his re-election bid or the upcoming race, critics argue it crosses an ethical line. The commercial features Messmer playing a trumpet—a signature element previously used in his 2024 political campaign ads.

Critics contend that using iconic campaign branding under the umbrella of official constituent outreach blurs the distinction between informing the public and appealing to voters.

“Just because it is legal doesn’t make it ethical, and doesn’t mean we should be doing it,” said Evansville Councilwoman Mary Allen, Messmer’s Democratic opponent in November. “We are in a time right now where public trust in elected officials is at a low, and these are the types of things that feed that narrative.”

In a statement responding to the concerns, Representative Messmer defended the commercial, noting that the advertisement was fully reviewed and approved by the House Communications Standards Commission prior to airing.

The controversy comes as campaign finance disclosures show Messmer holding nearly $700,000 in his active campaign fund—more than double the funds reported by his opponent.