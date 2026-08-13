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Governor Warns More Rain Could Hit Flooded Indiana

Governor Warns More Rain Could Hit Flooded Indiana Communities

Braun said he spoke with Duke Energy officials about the power outages caused by the storms.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Two people, a man and a woman, standing at a podium with an American flag and state flag in the background.
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun / Indiana Governor Mike Braun

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun says state agencies are prepared to help communities dealing with historic flooding, while warning residents that more heavy rain is on the way.

Braun spoke in Cambridge City as crews continued working to rescue residents, restore power and repair damaged roads. The region has been hit by catastrophic flooding after several inches of rain fell in a short period.

“The forecast says we could get 2 to 4 more inches down here, so be prepared,” Braun said.

Braun said all state agencies, including the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Department of Homeland Security, have resources ready to assist local governments.

“These don’t come along often, but when they do, it’s a time for local government to shine and our state government to get things back to normal,” Braun said.

Braun said he spoke with Duke Energy officials about the power outages caused by the storms. He said roughly 2,000 homes were without electricity, with about half expected to have power restored Thursday.

“You lost roughly 2,000 homes with not having electricity, 1,000 of which should have been restored,” Braun said. “The other thousand homes roughly probably over the next 24 hours.”

Braun also addressed damage to Interstate 70, where flooding washed out a section of the highway in Wayne County.

“The amazing section of I-70 that got washed out, that will be permanently fixed either later today or in the morning, according to my secretary of transportation,” Braun said.

Braun urged residents who need assistance to work through their local officials, who can connect them with state resources.

“Whatever you need, get with your local officials,” Braun said. “They know who to connect with on the state level.”

Braun also signed a statewide emergency declaration Thursday, a move he said will help Indiana seek federal assistance.

“I signed today a statewide emergency declaration,” Braun said. “That is the quickest way to get the feds to look at what we’re dealing with here in Indiana.”

Braun said Indiana will need to compile information about the damage before federal assistance can be considered.

“It’ll take us probably three to four, maybe up to a week, to actually give them the report on federal assistance,” Braun said. “They’ve got to hear from us first so they can react accordingly, and we’re getting that information to them as quickly as we can.”

Braun credited local officials and emergency responders for their work, saying the state had some warning that severe weather was coming.

“We had time to see it,” Braun said. “We never thought you’d have this much rain. I don’t think that was in the forecast, not to mention that there could be more.”

Braun said the storms included two tornadoes in northwest Indiana, but the biggest challenge in the eastern part of the state has been the amount of rainfall.

“So we’ve had time to react,” Braun said. “And so far, I think everybody’s done a good job.”

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