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Gov. Braun Declares Statewide Disaster Emergency

Severe storms from Tuesday and Wednesday have caused significant damage across Indiana.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Mike Braun Sept 7
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

STATEWIDE — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has issued a statewide disaster emergency order after the severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storms led to flooding, loss of power, damage to houses and roads, and downed trees and power lines.

According to the governor, the declaration “mobilizes state agencies, unlocks emergency resources and gives us additional tools to support local response and recovery efforts” for a period of 30 days. The order also means that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will be supported by additional state agencies in getting emergency services to the impacted counties.

“Hoosiers’ safety is my top priority,” Gov. Braun said in his post to social media. “Our state response is fully mobilized, resources are moving where they’re needed, and we will continue working around the clock to support every impacted community.”

Over 48 hours, eastern Indiana received 10-11 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood warning covers much of east-central Indiana. A flood watch covers the rest of the state, except southern parts.

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