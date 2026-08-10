5 Arrested After Indy Jewelry Store Robbery

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people are in custody after a robbery at a jewelry store on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to King Jewelers on South Emerson Avenue Monday afternoon. Investigators say the robbers tied up two workers inside before taking off with over $2 million in precious metals, cash, and jewelry. No one was injured.

Using automated license plate readers, state troopers spotted the car traveling north on I-65 near Lebanon. When troopers tried to pull the car over, the driver took off, leading police on a chase through Boone and Clinton counties.

State police ended the chase using a PIT maneuver on I-65. All five suspects got out of the vehicle and ran off, but officers arrested them shortly after with help from police drones, K9s, and a state police helicopter.