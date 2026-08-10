IMPD: 1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on City’s Northwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcycle crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side on Sunday left one person dead.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the fatal crash happened by the intersection of Oakforge Drive and Georgetown Road.
At the scene, officers found an SUV and a motorcycle that were involved in the collision. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the SUV stayed there and spoke with investigators.
No other information about the crash has been shared.
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