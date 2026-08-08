Worker Killed at Ryobi Plant in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating a worker’s death at the Ryobi plant.

Police won’t release any more information about the death at the die casting facility until the scene can be processed. That could take 24 to 48 hours because of the factory equipment needing to cool.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

SPD detectives and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office are involved in the investigation. So too are OSHA and the State Fire Marshal.

More than 700 people work at the Ryobi facility in Shelbyville. The company also has facilities in China, Japan, Mexico, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.