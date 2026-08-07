Johnson County Ex-Coroner Sentenced in Teen Case

Source: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office / Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN, Ind — Mike Pruitt resigned as Johnson County coroner Aug. 5, one day before he pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor charges involving a 17-year-old girl.

Pruitt admitted he gave alcohol to the girl on several occasions. The girl’s mother told the court Pruitt’s actions went beyond that, accusing him of sending more than 100 text messages, encouraging her to get a fake ID and giving her money.

The girl’s mother got a protective order against Pruitt in 2025, which led to the investigation.

A judge sentenced Pruitt to two days in jail, which he has already served, plus 363 days of probation. He must also pay more than $13,000 in restitution and court costs.

Pruitt apologized in court to the girl, her family and the people of Johnson County.

He is also banned from posting about the girl or her family online and must complete a mental health evaluation. He is expected to enter a 30-day residential treatment program in Florida.