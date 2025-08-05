WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Anytime!

WIBC is making it easier than ever to stay connected with the voices you trust.

We’re excited to announce our brand-new text line!

You can now text 317-239-9393 anytime to reach your favorite WIBC personalities—whether it’s the Newsroom, Tony Katz, Kendall & Casey, Hammer & Nigel, Matt Bair, or anyone else from woh is equally as amazing.

Got a question, comment, or just want to weigh in on the day’s conversation? Shoot us a text! There’s no limit to how often you can message!

Want to stay even more connected? Do it!

Text WIBC to 317-239-9393 to get Indy breaking news, exclusive interviews, early ticket access and top notch contests sent straight to your phone.

It’s the easiest way to stay in the loop with everything happening in Indy and on WIBC.

We’re looking forward to this new way of connecting with you—our incredible listeners!