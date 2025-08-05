WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Any..
WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Anytime!
WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Anytime!
WIBC is making it easier than ever to stay connected with the voices you trust.
We’re excited to announce our brand-new text line!
You can now text 317-239-9393 anytime to reach your favorite WIBC personalities—whether it’s the Newsroom, Tony Katz, Kendall & Casey, Hammer & Nigel, Matt Bair, or anyone else from woh is equally as amazing.
Got a question, comment, or just want to weigh in on the day’s conversation? Shoot us a text! There’s no limit to how often you can message!
Want to stay even more connected? Do it!
Text WIBC to 317-239-9393 to get Indy breaking news, exclusive interviews, early ticket access and top notch contests sent straight to your phone.
It’s the easiest way to stay in the loop with everything happening in Indy and on WIBC.
We’re looking forward to this new way of connecting with you—our incredible listeners!
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash