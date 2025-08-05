Listen Live
Local

WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Any..

WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Anytime!

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Anytime!

WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Anytime!

WIBC is making it easier than ever to stay connected with the voices you trust.

We’re excited to announce our brand-new text line!

You can now text 317-239-9393 anytime to reach your favorite WIBC personalities—whether it’s the Newsroom, Tony Katz, Kendall & Casey, Hammer & Nigel, Matt Bair, or anyone else from woh is equally as amazing.

Got a question, comment, or just want to weigh in on the day’s conversation? Shoot us a text! There’s no limit to how often you can message!

Want to stay even more connected? Do it!

Related Stories

Text WIBC to 317-239-9393 to get Indy breaking news, exclusive interviews, early ticket access and top notch contests sent straight to your phone.

It’s the easiest way to stay in the loop with everything happening in Indy and on WIBC.

We’re looking forward to this new way of connecting with you—our incredible listeners!

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close