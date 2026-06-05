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Indiana to Benefit from Trump’s Coal Funding Package

The plan includes 425 million dollars in Defense Production Act funding for 13 coal plants nationwide.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced a series of coal-related investments during an Oval Office event Thursday, including funding tied directly to Indiana’s energy sector.

The plan includes 425 million dollars in Defense Production Act funding for 13 coal plants nationwide, including facilities in Indiana. Trump said the money will help extend plant lifespans, improve grid reliability, and support continued demand for coal from Indiana mines and others across the country.

“As a result of the $700M investment that I’m announcing today, we will protect 14 coal plants and 42 coal mines, and build 2 new coal plants and one massive new export terminal… these actions will support over 14,000 jobs and save the American people $50B in electricity costs,” he said.

A second announcement includes 75 million dollars to support construction of a long-planned coal export terminal in Oakland, California, designed to ship U.S. coal overseas. Trump said the project is expected to create jobs in mining, rail, construction, and shipping, with broader impacts for coal-producing regions across the Midwest and West.

“This administration has done more to save, protect, and expand coal in our country than any administration, perhaps, ever… it’s the backbone of having affordable, reliable, and secure American energy,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said. Doug Burgum

A third investment includes nearly 200 million dollars in Energy Department grants to help build two new coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia and restart a facility in Maryland. Officials said the funding will be matched by private investment and support thousands of jobs tied to coal production and power generation.

“Forty-five coal plants are open today that would not be open… Where would electricity prices be if we had let all of those plants close? But we’re not doing it… Common sense is returning to Washington, D.C.,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. Chris Wright

Administration officials say the combined efforts are aimed at strengthening baseload power generation, supporting coal communities, and keeping dozens of mines in operation, including several tied to Indiana supply chains.

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