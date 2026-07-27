Charges Filed Against Suspects in Monroe County Copper Wire Theft

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people have been arrested in Monroe County for stealing AT&T copper wire.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that in early June, the suspects took about 1,200 feet of copper telecommunications cable along North Old State Road 37 in the Dolan area. The theft caused a service interruption for customers in northern Monroe County.

Logan Shaw was already in custody on unrelated charges, while Ashley Deckard and Dovie Welch were each arrested after a search warrant and traffic stop.

Deckard, Shaw, and Welch face the following charges:

Critical Infrastructure Facility Mischief, a Level 5 felony

Theft of a Valuable Metal, a Level 5 felony

Criminal Trespass, a Level 6 felony

Organized Theft, a Level 6 felony

The trio is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Center.