1 Killed in Car Crash on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash on the far east side of Indianapolis early Monday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., police officers and EMS crews were called to the intersection of N. Cumberland Road and Grenadier Lane on a report of a serious crash.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the crash was fatal.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team will investigate the crash.

No other information about the incident has been released at this time.