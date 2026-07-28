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Owner Says Indy Rental Shooting Isn’t His Fault

The building had another shooting during a party last December under a previous owner.

Published on July 28, 2026
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A nighttime street scene with emergency vehicles, their blue and red lights illuminating the buildings and street.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A short-term rental on North Delaware Street is under investigation after a party with hundreds of people ended in gunfire, leaving a 15-year-old girl hurt.

FOX59 reports the owner of the apartment building, Jack Haniels of Noblesville, says the booking company, VRBO, was responsible for checking renters and making sure the party was legal. Neighbors say the owner should be doing more to protect people who live nearby.

Residents in the Herron Morton neighborhood say they are worried about safety after multiple violent incidents tied to the property.

The building had another shooting during a party last December under a previous owner. Police took ten guns from that scene.

Haniels bought the four-unit building in April. He told FOX59/CBS4 he did not know he needed to register the short-term rental with the city.

Indianapolis requires short-term rental properties to be registered. The city says it has already sent Haniels a notice of violation. Owners who fail to comply can face fines and restrictions.

Police are still investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Neighbors say they want stronger enforcement and more accountability from property owners and rental companies.

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