Listen Live
Close
Local

Floodwaters Recede in Hamilton County, Leave Damage

High waters are beginning to recede across Hamilton County, but leaders warn the path to recovery will take time.

Published on August 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Flooded street with several submerged vehicles, with a "STOP DO NOT ENTER" sign visible.
Source: FOX 59 / Weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — High waters are beginning to recede across Hamilton County following historic flooding along the White River, but leaders warn the path to recovery will take time.

The White River hit an unprecedented peak over the weekend, cresting at 24.6 feet. That mark shattered the previous record of 23.8 feet set in 1913.

By Sunday morning, levels had dropped to 21 feet. While a break in the weather offered temporary relief, hazards remain as crews evaluate damage and neighborhood infrastructure.

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman identified the Hazel Dell Parkway bridge between 96th and 106th streets as the county’s major structural loss so far. Flooding and backflow from the White River washed away fill materials behind the abutment, creating sinkholes and compromising structural integrity.

“It’s not raining, and the water is receding,” Altman said in a Sunday joint news conference. “At the county level, we initially know we lost one significant asset, and that is the bridge on Hazel Dell Parkway. We have engineers currently assessing that bridge to determine whether it is repairable or if unfortunately it is a full replacement. We pledge to you that we will work together and we will coordinate with both the non-profits and with our own resources along with state and federal resources and direct people to help where we can.”

The flooding reached levels not seen in 113 years, according to state officials. Water affected over 200 properties in Carmel and displaced about 40 people. Mayor Sue Finkam asked the public to stay away from unstable sites, specifically the Hazel Dell bridge, where people had been gathering by car and with drones.

“We’ve got enough going on there that we love the concern, but don’t need the help,” Finkam said. “As we turn our attention today to maintenance and then, of course, stability and assessment, we again ask residents: take great care before coming back to their homes.”

In Noblesville, floodwaters forced the voluntary evacuation of about 170 people over a 72-hour period as the high waters inundated more than 550 homes. Hardest-hit areas included the Riverwood community north of downtown, the southwest quadrant near the river, and Federal Hill Commons.

“Natural disasters like this do not know city boundaries or county boundaries,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “We are truly all in this together and we are here to assist one another.”

Residents seeking assistance can call 317-645-3261 or visit the central assistance hub inside Expo Hall, Room A, at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville.

Related Tags

Carmel Chris Jensen Christine Altman Hamilton County Hazel Dell Parkway Local News - Weather & School Closings Mayor Noblesville Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Sue Finkam Topic - Local News White River

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
University of Notre Dame Main Building
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Comments
Night street scene with emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and a red traffic cone on the sidewalk.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2

Comments
A white police car parked in front of a jewelry store called "King Jewelers" and a retail store called "Heartland".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

5 Arrested After Indy Jewelry Store Robbery

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

Comments
A smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer against a gray background.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana’s Secretary Of State Race Is A Four-Way Mess

Comments
Emergency vehicles and police cars on a road in a wooded area.
News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Two Indianapolis Police Officers Shot, Suspect in Custody

Comments
A flooded park with benches and a tree partially submerged in the rising water.
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Local News
Flooded street with several submerged vehicles, with a "STOP DO NOT ENTER" sign visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Floodwaters Recede in Hamilton County, Leave Damage

Comments
A road has been washed away by floodwaters, with debris and damage visible. Barricades and warning signs are set up around the damaged area.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Killed After Riding into Collapsed Henry County Road

Comments
Flooded residential neighborhood with houses partially submerged in standing water, surrounded by trees.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indianapolis Foundation Launches Fund for Flooding Victims

Comments
Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun: Federal Aid Coming After Indiana Storms

Comments
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-ROMNEY-WEATHER
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana’s History of Major Floods

Comments
A young man wearing a black and white striped Nike polo shirt stands with his arms crossed in front of a wooden door.
Local  |  Staff

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old in Delaware County Found

Comments
Two men standing in front of a blue flag with a state seal, one wearing a police uniform and the other speaking into a microphone.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett: Indy Dealing With Flooding Not Seen in 30 Years

Comments
A group of emergency responders in bright uniforms wading through a flooded forest at night, with a fire hydrant visible in the foreground.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
A weather map showing a "Moderate" risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of the central United States.
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
A group of construction workers in high-visibility vests working at a construction site at night, with a large illuminated sign visible in the background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
WNBA: AUG 14 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
Delaware County Sheriff's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman, Dog Found Dead in Delaware County Floodwaters

Comments
Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Victim in Fatal Indy Hit-and-Run Identified

Comments
A road has been washed out by heavy rain, with debris and a damaged barrier blocking the way. A utility truck is visible in the distance.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close