Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Indiana’s History of Major Floods

As historic flooding grips eastern and central Indiana this week, it’s worth looking back at how the state’s worst flood events compare. Indiana has weathered devastating flooding for more than a century, and this week’s disaster is already being mentioned in the same breath as some of the historic benchmarks below.

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March 1913 — The Great Flood

Source: Interim Archives / Getty

Considered the “landmark” flood for most of Indiana’s major rivers, the Great Flood of 1913 struck after 3 to 8 inches of rain fell across the state in a matter of days on already saturated ground. In Indianapolis, floodwaters reached 19.5 feet above flood stage, destroying the Washington Street bridge and forcing thousands to flee when a levee failed near Kentucky Avenue. As many as 7,000 Indianapolis families lost their homes, and statewide damages were estimated at $25 million in 1913 dollars. It remains Indiana’s flood of record in many communities more than a century later.