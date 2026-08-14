Beckwith Urges Hoosiers to Trust Local Leaders After Flooding

Source: Patabook News / Patabook News

INDIANAPOLIS –Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith is urging Hoosiers affected by this week’s devastating flooding to work through their local leaders as Indiana seeks federal assistance.

Governor Mike Braun has declared a statewide emergency following severe weather that caused widespread flooding and damage across Indiana. Beckwith says the declaration could open additional avenues for recovery, including federal funding for damaged roads, power and sewer systems, as well as potential assistance for homeowners whose properties were damaged.

“If you’ve been affected in a devastating way, just let your local township, council, mayor or county commissioners know,” Beckwith said. “They can reach out. This should unlock a lot of different avenues for rebuilding.”

Beckwith pointed to Anderson as one community seeing historic flooding. He said some water levels there appear to be higher than anything recorded in more than a century, dating back to around 1911.

Beckwith also says local faith communities can play an important role in the immediate response.

He encouraged residents to connect with churches and other faith organizations that may be providing shelter, food, clothing and other necessities for people who have lost nearly everything.

“There’s an army of local faith communities that are ready and willing to step in,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith also called for prayers for first responders, law enforcement, utility crews and others working in dangerous conditions to restore critical infrastructure.

He says the government response is underway, but local communities and faith organizations can provide immediate help while longer-term recovery efforts take shape.