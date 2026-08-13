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Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for ’24 Murder

Justin Callaway killed Christopher Clark in October 2024 after the two got into an argument over a stolen vehicle.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Headshot of a man with curly dark hair and facial tattoos.
Justin Callaway (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is getting over a century behind bars after being convicted of fatally shooting another man two years ago.

In April, Justin Callaway was found guilty of one count of murder, plus unlawful carrying of a handgun and auto theft. He was sentenced on Thursday to 101 years in prison. 20 of those years are because Callaway is a habitual offender.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Callaway shot and killed Christopher Clark in October 2024 after Clark confronted Callaway about a stolen car.

IMPD said Callaway had taken a red Pontiac that belonged to a friend of Clark’s four days before the shooting. The confrontation started after Clark spotted the stolen Pontiac at a supermarket.

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