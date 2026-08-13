Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD Officer Suspended Over Flock Use

The Indianapolis FOP says the alleged misuse “compromises the integrity and trust” placed in officers.

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A solar-powered security camera mounted on a pole in a wooded area.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is suspended without pay after allegedly using Flock license plate readers for personal reasons.

Chief Tanya Terry says the officer accessed the system hundreds of times without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. Terry has recommended the officer be fired. No criminal charges have been filed.

The Indianapolis FOP says the alleged misuse “compromises the integrity and trust” placed in officers. The union supports stronger oversight and is calling for additional safeguards from state lawmakers.

The ACLU says Flock cameras can give officers information about where people travel and wants stricter rules on how that data is accessed, shared and stored.

Terry says she supports more safeguards but does not believe the cameras should be removed. She says Flock has helped IMPD solve violent crimes, recover stolen vehicles and find missing or endangered children.

Police said this week that Flock technology also helped investigators quickly identify suspects in a $2 million jewelry store robbery.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
University of Notre Dame Main Building
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Comments
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash

Comments
Signia Hotel Rendering
Local  |  FOX 59

Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season

Comments
A white police car parked in front of a jewelry store called "King Jewelers" and a retail store called "Heartland".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

5 Arrested After Indy Jewelry Store Robbery

Comments
Headshot of a Black man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew

Comments
Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Comments
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Carrington Ejected After Foul on Fever’s Cunningham, Posts “White Privilege”

Comments
Welcome to the Indiana State Fair Monday arch with a colorful carnival scene behind it, including a large tent-like structure and various rides and attractions.
5 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Know Before You Go: Indiana State Fair

Comments
Local News
A solar-powered security camera mounted on a pole in a wooded area.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Officer Suspended Over Flock Use

Comments
Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

Comments
Two people, a man and a woman, standing at a podium with an American flag and state flag in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Governor Warns More Rain Could Hit Flooded Indiana Communities

Comments
AES indiana
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

AES Indiana Seeks No Action in IURC Rate Rehearing Request

Comments
A smiling woman holding a bouquet of flowers in front of a wooden structure with string lights.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Woman Breaks Silence on Sexual Battery Case & Accountability

Comments
Mugshot of a middle-aged woman with curly brown hair wearing an orange shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Georgia Woman Arrested in Danville with Meth in Her Mouth

Comments
Mike Braun Sept 7
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Declares Statewide Disaster Emergency

Comments
Yellow road sign that says "WHEN FLOODED TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

East Central Indiana Hit Hard by This Week’s Storms

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Search to Resume for Missing Person in Delaware County

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
I-65/136.1 S of Lebanon: Busy highway with multiple lanes of traffic, including cars, trucks, and tractor-trailers, moving in both directions.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Semi, Car Crash on I-65 in Boone County, 1 Injured

Comments
Dark silhouette of a person standing in a dimly lit setting.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

9 Kids Detained in Viral Trend in Johnson County

Comments
Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Governor Braun Calls for Full-Scale Storm Response

Comments
Anti-Fraud with State AGs
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Rokita Defends Flock Cameras as Tremendous Help for Law Enforcement

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close