Governor Braun Calls for Full-Scale Storm Response

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

STATEWIDE — Gov. Mike Braun is directing state agencies to respond to widespread storm damage, flooding and power outages across Indiana after Tuesday’s severe weather.

Braun says hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have been impacted. He’s ordered state agencies to work with local officials, first responders and utility crews to get resources where they’re needed.

“Between storm damage, widespread power outages and flooding, hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have been impacted across the state,” Braun said in the release. “I’ve directed our agencies to work around the clock alongside local officials, first responders and utility crews to get resources where they’re needed. As storms continue today, our teams are ready, resources are in place and we will continue responding to needs as they arise.”

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is leading the response, working with the Indiana State Police, INDOT, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Correction.

Indiana’s State Emergency Operations Center has also moved to Level 3 activation to coordinate the state’s response with communities affected by the storms.

Braun is urging Hoosiers to stay weather aware, avoid floodwaters and downed power lines, and give emergency crews room to work.