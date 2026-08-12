10 Classic State Fair Rides Everyone Remembers
- Iconic state fair rides, from Ferris wheels to rollercoasters, have become part of fair tradition.
- Fairgoers return to find their favorite rides year after year, building new memories with each visit.
- The fair's classic rides, like the carousel and water flume, offer nostalgic thrills for all ages.
10 Classic State Fair Rides Everyone Remembers
For generations of fairgoers, the fair has been more than just a strip of flashing lights and carnival games, it’s where summer memories are made. From the classic Ferris wheel views stretching across the fairgrounds to the stomach-dropping thrills of the newest coasters, these rides have become as much a part of fair tradition as corn dogs and deep-fried everything.
Most state fairs don’t change much year to year and that’s exactly the point. Fairgoers keep coming back to find their favorites right where they left them.
Whether you’re chasing nostalgia or building new traditions with your own kids, here’s a look back at the rides fans remember most from trips to the fair.
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The Ferris Wheel
The fair’s most enduring classic. A slow spin to the top rewards riders with a sweeping view of the fairgrounds and the surrounding skyline.
The Tilt-A-Whirl
A midway staple for decades, known for spinning riders in unpredictable directions and leaving them a little dizzy — and a lot nostalgic.
The Skyride
This chairlift-style ride carries fairgoers high above the midway, offering a breezy break from walking and a bird’s-eye view of the action below.
The Mad Mouse
A vintage favorite dating back decades, this jerky mini-coaster on tight turns was a rite of passage for thrill-seeking fairgoers of earlier generations.
The Big Coaster
Most fairs feature a marquee roller coaster that climbs high before sending riders through sharp turns and banking curves — always the ride with the longest line.
The Carousel
A timeless favorite for the youngest fairgoers, and a sentimental stop for parents remembering their own first fair rides.
The Water Flume
A splashy midway centerpiece that takes a small army of trucks and cranes to assemble, and a go-to for beating the summer heat.
The Giant Wheel
Standing well over a hundred feet tall with climate-controlled gondolas, this modern Ferris wheel update has become a new-era favorite for fair veterans and newcomers alike.
The Scrambler
A classic midway spinner that’s been whipping riders around in tight loops for generations without ever losing its appeal.
The Fun House
Long before high-tech thrill rides took over, the fun house — with its mirrors, slides, and moving floors — was the ride kids begged to go back to.