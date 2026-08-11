Listen Live
Close
Local

Data Center Moratorium Moves Forward After Indy Council Vote

A temporary ban on new data centers in Indianapolis is moving closer to reality after a vote by the City-County Council Monday night.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sabey Data Centers
Source: Sabey / Sabey Data Centers

INDIANAPOLIS — A temporary ban on new data centers in Indianapolis is moving closer to reality after a vote by the City-County Council Monday night.

Councilors voted 23-1 in favor of the moratorium, with cheers from the Public Assembly Room. Republican Councilor Michael-Paul Hart voted against the measure. He argued the city should set clear development standards instead of a ban. Hart added developers will likely just use the pause to draft blueprints for when the restriction lifts. The moratorium applies to new data centers going forward.

The ordinance, supported by Mayor Joe Hogsett and sponsored by Council President Maggie Lewis, will halt any new data center projects through the end of 2027. Lewis says the pause will give the city time to assess the impact on utilities and water services while bringing the community together to discuss future safeguards.

The ban does not affect three data centers that were already approved earlier this year. It also still requires approval from the Metropolitan Development Commission, which could vote on the proposal as early as August 19.

Related Tags

City-County Council Council President Joe Hogsett Maggie Lewis Mayor Metropolitan Development Commission Michael-Paul Hart Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
RYOBI logo in red text on a white background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Worker Killed at Ryobi Plant in Shelbyville

Comments
University of Notre Dame Main Building
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Comments
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash

Comments
Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Comments
Signia Hotel Rendering
Local  |  FOX 59

Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season

Comments
A white police car parked in front of a jewelry store called "King Jewelers" and a retail store called "Heartland".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

5 Arrested After Indy Jewelry Store Robbery

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Headshot of a Black man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew

Comments
Local News
A derailed freight train on a highway, with a person visible near the overturned cars.
Local  |  Staff

1 Injured in Rollover Semi Crash on I-70 in Hancock County

Comments
A close-up portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a serious expression.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

FBI Adds Indianapolis Man To Ten Most Wanted List

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged man with gray hair and a serious expression, wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Florida Man Sentenced for Defrauding Indiana Banks

Comments
Firearms and drug paraphernalia on a wooden surface.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Charges Filed Against Distributor of Illegal Drugs in Kokomo

Comments
Sabey Data Centers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Data Center Moratorium Moves Forward After Indy Council Vote

Comments
Early morning aerial of Interstate 65, 74, 69, and 465 Interchange - Flyover Ramps - Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Build Indiana Council Warns of State Road Funding Crisis

Comments
Night scene of multiple police vehicles with flashing lights on a city street.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side Injures Man

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Shot, Killed at East Side Motel

Comments
Back to school students mother group going school together. Parent send little boy and girl for first class semester term with schoolbag or satchel together. Collaborative learning and empathy daycare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Reading Rates Hit 88.7% in Fifth Year of Growth

Comments
A man in a suit standing in a crowd of people, some wearing uniforms.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Council Raises Vehicle Taxes, Overrides Hogsett Veto

Comments
BMW logo with gold stars on a yellow background
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former Indiana BMV Employees Charged in Fake Test Scheme

Comments
Severe weather outlook maps for Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12, 2026, showing areas of potential severe storms and weather conditions across Indiana.
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Severe Weather Threats Return Starting Tuesday

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged man with a beard wearing a gray jacket and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made Nearly a Year After West Side Indy Shooting

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Two Vehicles Crash in Whiteland, 1 Killed

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close