Data Center Moratorium Moves Forward After Indy Council Vote

Source: Sabey / Sabey Data Centers

INDIANAPOLIS — A temporary ban on new data centers in Indianapolis is moving closer to reality after a vote by the City-County Council Monday night.

Councilors voted 23-1 in favor of the moratorium, with cheers from the Public Assembly Room. Republican Councilor Michael-Paul Hart voted against the measure. He argued the city should set clear development standards instead of a ban. Hart added developers will likely just use the pause to draft blueprints for when the restriction lifts. The moratorium applies to new data centers going forward.

The ordinance, supported by Mayor Joe Hogsett and sponsored by Council President Maggie Lewis, will halt any new data center projects through the end of 2027. Lewis says the pause will give the city time to assess the impact on utilities and water services while bringing the community together to discuss future safeguards.

The ban does not affect three data centers that were already approved earlier this year. It also still requires approval from the Metropolitan Development Commission, which could vote on the proposal as early as August 19.