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Indy Man Shot, Killed at East Side Motel

Police say two people were detained but later released.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night at an east-side motel.

IMPD officers were called around 7:37 p.m. to the 6800 block of East 21st Street, where they found 28-year-old Sheldon LaQuan Roberts with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two people were detained but later released.

Investigators believe two or more people were on a rear balcony at the Budget 8 Inn when shots were fired. Police have not said what led to the shooting.

A separate shooting happened just minutes earlier less than two miles away on Village Plaza South Drive. A man was critically injured.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

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