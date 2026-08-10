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Arrest Made Nearly a Year After West Side Indy Shooting

IMPD announced this week the arrest of James Summit in connection to the shooting death of Clifford Hudson in October 2025.

Published on August 10, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a 2025 homicide on the near west side of the city.

On Monday, IMPD said homicide detectives and detectives from the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) recently arrested 49-year-old James Summit. Police believe Summit shot 40-year-old Clifford Hudson on Oct. 12, 2025, in the 1400 block of N. Tibbs Avenue.

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a beard wearing a gray jacket and looking directly at the camera.
James Summit (Source: IMPD)

Hudson was found lying in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died there two days later.

Online records show that Summitt was booked into the Marion County Jail on Monday, but no preliminary charges or bond information is listed.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will ultimately make the final charging decisions in the case against Hudson.

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