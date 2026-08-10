Teen Faces Reckless Homicide Charge in Indy Crash Investigation

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a homicide and crash on the city’s east side.

Police were called to Poohbear’s House of Hugs The Ministry near East 10th Street and Emerson Avenue around 12:15 a.m. April 25 after a truck crashed into the daycare.

The truck ended up so far inside the building that firefighters had to put support poles in place before they could safely get to the people inside.

Police found the driver, Nehmeiah Golson, dead. The 15-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later learned Golson had been shot. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Police say their investigation identified the teenage passenger as the shooter. Prosecutors then issued an arrest warrant.