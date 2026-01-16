Source: N/A / n/a

How To Listen To 93.1 WIBC On Amazon Alexa/Echo

If you have an Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device, tuning in is incredibly simple.

However, there is one small step you need to take first to make sure Alexa knows exactly what you want.

Step 1: Enable the Skill

Before you can start listening, you might need to enable the WIBC skill. This tells Alexa exactly where to pull the stream from.

Open the Amazon Alexa App on your smartphone. Tap on the Menu and select Skills & Games. Search for “93.1 WIBC”. Tap Enable to Use.

Step 2: Use Your Voice

Once that skill is active, you are good to go. Just use this command:

“Alexa, play 93.1 WIBC.”

That’s it! The stream will start immediately. If you ever want to stop listening, just say, “Alexa, stop.”

How to Listen on Google Home

For those of you rocking with the Google Nest or Google Home ecosystem, the process is just as smooth. Google usually pulls from major radio aggregators like TuneIn or iHeartRadio automatically, so you often don’t need to do any setup at all.

Just Speak It Into Existence

Walk into the room and say:

“Hey Google, play 93.1 WIBC.”

Your device should confirm it is streaming WIBC and the audio will start. It is hands-free, hassle-free, and keeps you plugged into the conversation.