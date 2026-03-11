Listen Live
Woman Found Dead Behind Home on Indianapolis’ West Side

IMPD officers located a woman in the backyard of a home on Indy's west side late Tuesday night who had injuries consistent with trauma.

Published on March 11, 2026

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a woman found in the backyard of a home on the city’s west side as a homicide.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD Southwest District officers went to the 1300 block of S Lynhurst Drive on a report of a deceased person. Once there, police located a woman in the rear lawn of the residence with injuries consistent with trauma.

The woman has been identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 51-year-old Kimberly Stewart. The coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death.

Police also said that a person was detained at the scene and later released.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the woman’s death. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Michal Dinnsen at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475. The detective’s e-mail is Michal.Dinnsen@indy.gov.

