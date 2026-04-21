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Wilson: Hunley Entry Adds Pressure to Indy Mayor’s Race

For voters, Wilson said, a larger field can offer more choices, even if it complicates the race for candidates.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Hunley
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Andrea Hunley is entering the Indianapolis mayor’s race after previously saying she would not seek another term in the Indiana Senate. She confirmed her candidacy Monday.

Dr. Laura Merrifield Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, says Hunley’s move fits the political timing and uncertainty already surrounding the race.

“I think it was expected since January when she didn’t pursue another Senate race,” said Laura Merrifield Wilson. “She was a strong incumbent and likely would have been reelected, so there was already talk about what her next move might be.”

Wilson says the race is taking shape early, even with more than a year before voters decide.

“There’s already a lot of tension and attention on the mayor’s race,” Wilson said. “Anytime you add another candidate, it changes the dynamic.”

Wilson says additional candidates can broaden the conversation but also split support among similar voter groups.

“They’re going to speak to different demographics, which increases competition,” she said. “But it also makes it harder for candidates when the vote gets split.”

She pointed to crowded Republican primaries in past statewide races as an example of how multiple candidates can fracture support and lead to plurality wins instead of majority backing.

For voters, Wilson said, a larger field can offer more choices, even if it complicates the race for candidates.

Former City-County Council President Vop Osili is also running, along with David Bride, who once led the Central Indiana AFL-CIO and now works in the city’s stormwater department.

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