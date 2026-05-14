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Fight Stops Avon Track Meet

Administrators will now sort out discipline for everyone involved.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

AVON, Ind — A track meet at Avon Middle School North was shut down Wednesday night after two students got into a fight, and a parent who showed up escalated things.

An officer with the Avon Schools Police Department stepped in and called for backup from Avon Police.

School leaders say officers cleared the area so families could leave safely. Administrators will now sort out discipline for everyone involved, though they haven’t said whether both students were from Avon or if one came from a visiting school.

The district says safety remains its top priority at school events and that it’s working to keep meets and games calm and respectful for students and families.

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