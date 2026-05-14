Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Indy 500 Officially Sold Out Read Full Story →
Local

K9 Helps Nab Bank Robbery Suspect in Indy

An Indianapolis police K9 assisted officers in arresting a bank robbery suspect who led police on a chase into Fishers on Wednesday afternoon.

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police K9 is credited with helping officers arrest a bank robbery suspect who led police on a chase into Fishers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the BMO Harris Bank in the 7600 block of N. Shadeland Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Police confirmed with bank staff that a bank robbery had happened and a male suspect was seen leaving the bank in a vehicle.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began. The chase ended in the 9600 block of Haugue Road near Fishers.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the suspect refused to obey any police commands to get out of the vehicle. He then tried to run away from officers, before being chased down by an IMPD K9.

The suspect was detained and transported to an area hospital in stable condition after being bitten by the K9.

IMPD and FPD notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the bank robbery and they will assist in the investigation.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center groundbreaking
2026 Indy 500  |  Jarett Lewis

IMS Museum Breaks Ground on Restoration and Event Center

Image of K-9 Ringo Heading Home
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

K9 Helps Nab Bank Robbery Suspect in Indy

Carmel and Center Grove
Local  |  Staff

Detroit Lacrosse Player Charged With Battery for Incident at Carmel

Diego Morales
Local  |  John Herrick

Delaney to Diego Morales: Remove Yourself From Deery’s Recount

Fishers Drug Bust
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Arrested After Fishers Police Seize Over 200 Pounds of Marijuana

Braun Bill
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Signs Bill to Keep Indiana Students off Phones in School

2026 NFL Draft - Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

NFL: Colts to Play Commanders in London This October

Fort Wayne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fort Wayne Woman Challenges School Board Seat Switch

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Michael Buffer’s ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ Was Inspired By This Historic Indy 500 Saying

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Colts’ 2026 International Game Revealed: Opponent, Location Set for London Showdown

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday, May 14, 2021.
Breaking News

Breaking News

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy 500 Officially Sold Out

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Katherine Legge To Be First Woman To Attempt The Double | 2026 Indy 500 + Coca-Cola 600 In Same Day

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain May Slow IMS Qualifying Saturday

Chris Garten and Rod Bray Legislative Council Meeting
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Legislative Leaders Still Noncommittal on Suspending Gas Tax

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close