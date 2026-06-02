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Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault Responds to...

Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault Responds to Ben Davis Rape Lawsuit

Published on June 2, 2026

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handcuffs and gavel on the keyboard of a computer.
Source: Sasun Bughdaryan / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–President and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault (ICESA) Beth White says she was disturbed to hear about the lawsuit against Ben Davis High School involving a custodial worker.

That worker says she was repeatedly raped by a coworker, but school leaders ignored her cries for help. She also says there was a pattern of abuse throughout 2024.

“This person suffered for months and months in a way that is completely unacceptable,” said White in an interview with FOX 59.

White argues the trend around instances like this is something that both Indiana and society as a whole should not find okay.

“Not only are we silencing victims, but we are telling them ‘you will be punished for coming foward. You will be at risk if you come forward and make these allegations,’ said White.

White says her organization has tracked the data. They have discovered that about 33% of women (1 in 3) have been raped in their lifetime. Half of women in Indiana have been victims of unwanted sexual contact in their lifetime.

“It’s because we don’t take allegations seriously. We keep sending a message that not only will this behavior be condoned, but victims will be punished if they come forward and they will not be believed,” said White.

ICESA actively engages in policy advocacy to improve survivor protections and justice outcomes. For example, their leadership has testified in support of legislation like HB 1248, which facilitates DNA testing of cold cases to help solve sexual assault crimes.

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