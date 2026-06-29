New Indiana Law Restricts Social Media for Kids

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STATEWIDE — A new law passed during the 2026 session establishes safeguards to protect kids across Indiana on social media.

Concern is growing across the state over how online platforms affect minors. Several platforms rely on addictive algorithm-based feeds to keep kids online longer. Research links this extended screen time to lower attention spans, poorer academic outcomes, and mental health struggles.

State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) co-authored House Enrolled Act 1408. The law requires parental consent for any user under 16 years old. King says the law limits features, like algorithm-based recommendations and unrestricted messaging for kids.

“Research shows social media is having a negative impact on our youth,” she said. “Parents have the right to decide whether and how their child uses social media in their most formative years, and this law empowers them to make the decision that’s right for them.”

State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) authored the bill, which takes effect on Wednesday. Under the new law, he says social media platforms that ignore these protections have violated Indiana’s consumer protection law.

“For too long, these platforms have put their bottom line ahead of the success and wellbeing of our children,” Behning said. “This law changes that and holds these companies accountable.”

State leaders urge parents to use this week to review account settings and talk to their kids about online habits.

The Indiana Department of Education offers free internet safety resources for families at inlearninglab.com.